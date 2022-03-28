As the island returns to somewhat normalcy amid a dwindling pandemic, a condition two years in the making, Guam national federations are now able to host sporting events to prepare athletes for international competition and showcase upcoming talent.

In what proved a return-to-normalcy competition, the Guam Weightlifting Federation hosted the 2022 Guam Weightlifting Open Championships on Saturday, a welcome change of pace for the island’s many competition-deprived athletes.

“It feels great to lift in front of a crowd again after two years of not lifting,” Jacinta Sumagaysay said.

In a day filled with pumping iron and setting new personal records, 34 athletes, assembled at the Fudoshin Training Center in Tamuning to test their mettle as they hoisted medal high into the air. For a majority of the athletes, personal records were broken, while others gained valuable experience as they advanced their careers and passions.

Sumagaysay and Elwell win Sinclair awards

As athletes fell into their usual routines and became entrenched in competition, they worked ever-harder for the coveted Sinclair Award, a special recognition handed out to the event’s top female and male lifters.

The 2022 Sinclair Awards, based on the total accumulated weight in in proportion to bodyweight, went to Sumagaysay and Ethan Elwell.

Sumagaysay, after delivering a stunning performance, lifted 178-Kilograms among two separate disciplines: 75Kg in the snatch and 103Kg in the clean and jerk.

The performance not only nabbed her the award, raising the bar for all other competitors, it was also her best-ever effort.

“I hit PRs in both my snatch and the clean and jerk, so I’m very happy about that,” Sumagaysay said. “This meet today helped lift a fire in me to prepare for the Pacific Mini Games.”

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands this summer, and Sumagaysay is on the roster to compete for Guam.

Besides winning the Sinclair Award, Elwell, Guam’s top Crossfit standout as a youth competitor, won the Male 96Kg Division with a 296Kg: 135Kg in the snatch and 161Kg in the clean and jerk.

“This is just the beginning for me,” said Elwell of the day’s performance. “I’m going to continue training, and my goal is to try and make the Olympics for 2024.”

“With all the training I did for this, I felt like I was prepared. Hearing the cheers from the crowd also helped. I wish they didn’t keep silent right before I lifted, I wished they’d keep cheering, because I like it."

Girl power

Guam’s Brittney Pereda, who competed in the women’s 87Kg Division, claimed first place and delivered a show-stopping performance.

“Hearing the crowd never gets old!” Pereda beamed. “I love coming out here and showing the abilities of what women can do. I want to showcase the sport. I love feeding off the energy from the crowd the best I can.”

Malachi Lujan, a 13-year old entrant and the youngest competitor in the field, tested his limits and inspired all who attended the event. But before he did, he had to settle his nerves.

“I was nervous but I felt I did really good today,” Lujan said. “I never clean and jerked 50Kg, but I did it today and I was really excited after I did that.”