Jacinta Sumagaysay, who first started weightlifting four years ago using a PVC pipe as her first bar, added a new title to her impressive resume – Oceania Champion.

Sumagaysay claimed the gold medal at the 2021 Senior Oceania Weightlifting Championships, pulling a 70-kilogram Snatch and 95kg Clean and Jerk in the 59kg category.

This year’s competition was a virtual one, but still a welcome one, Sumagaysay said.

“I was just happy to compete again. Nothing can compare to the adrenaline rush lifting in a competition and being judged on how well you completed a lift, waiting for those white lights,” she said.

Sumagaysay, who owns more than her share of medals and has competed in a handful of regional and world championships, said there was some give and take to training and competing in a virtual competition.

Normally, she said, competing off island can be really lonely.

“It’s usually just me or one other athlete and coach,” she said, “But I get to meet lifters from all over the world and make great friendships.”

This time around felt more relaxed and worked in her favor.

"It felt like a little bit more of an advantage for me for it being a virtual competition,” she said. “I was surrounded by my teammates so it felt like just another day of training and had fun with it.”

Competing online definitely has its issues though.

“One of our lifters received no lifts in all her clean and jerks due to connectivity problems. And as per the regulations if they can't see the lift clearly it's an automatic no lift. So that was devastating,” she said. “I prayed that it wouldn’t happen to me as well. I was so nervous about it.”

But, the work doesn’t stop for the 31-year-old, who has her timeline, which includes a shot at the 2024 Olympics, already mapped out

“We have the Pacific Mini Games happening in June 2022 in Saipan. And we definitely want to go out there as a team and hopefully bring home some hardware for Guam,” she said. By then, the qualifications timeframe for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will be our focus.”

She thanked Coach Edgar Molinos, the Guam Weightlifting Board and her teammates for always supporting her in her goals.

“My family and friends, for sure. I love you, Mom,” she said, adding in her appreciation to her sponsors – Fudoshin Training Center, The Boka Box, Active Life Chiropractor, ZvlineOnline, Le.Balance and Paradise Fitness – without whom she wouldn’t be able to do what she loves.

Weightlifting is her passion, she said, adding she reminds herself that people count on her to always put her best foot forward every time she competes or heads into training.

“I'm not only doing this for me. I'm doing this for Coach Ed who puts his 100% effort and all his time for us. For my teammates to keep them motivated and build the fire in them. I want the sport of weightlifting to build on Guam and to be just as popular as other sports,” she said.

For Sumagaysay, who used a PVC pipe in her first foray into weightlifting four years ago, the sport is versatile and welcoming to athletes of any age. She wants everyone to love it as much as she does.

“I just turned 31. I started competing at 27 years old. Weightlifting is a very versatile sport. You can start at any age,” she said. “What matters is going in with a goal and improving everyday till you reach it and go beyond your goal. It's an amazing feeling.”