The eighth Summer PONY Youth Baseball and Softball Academy will launch July 10, according to a news release from the Guam Amateur Baseball Association.

“Our goal throughout the week is for players to do drills and exercises that work on and improve their throwing, fielding, base running, and hitting skills. All players will receive an academy T-shirt, certificate of completion, and pizza party,” the association stated in the release.

All clinics will be held at the Triple J baseball fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo. There will be three clinics. The first and second clinics will run concurrently. The first clinic is for players between the ages of 8 and 11 and will run from July 10-14. It costs $50 per player and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

The second clinic is meant for players between the ages of 12 and 14. It will also run from July 10-14 and also costs $50 per player. However, the second clinic for older kids will start at 3:30 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. for all five days.

The third clinic is for kids in middle school who want to learn more about fast-pitch softball. The third clinic will run July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Similarly, the cost per player is $50.

“Guam Amateur Baseball Association is committed to promoting opportunities for youths to play, learn and improve their baseball skills. At the same time, we are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle for Guam’s youth,” the association stated in the release.

GABA officials said they are excited about the opportunity to educate players and parents about the issues and hazards of alcohol, tobacco and drug use. The baseball association said it will provide guest speakers and presenters for the players and parents throughout the week of the academy.

“We look forward to seeing all you future all-stars. Be ready to learn, play and have fun,” GABA stated in the release. “Let’s play ball!”

To register

Register for the baseball academy at Goody’s Sporting Goods. A Summer PONY Youth Baseball and Softball Academy information fact sheet with all relevant information about the academy will be provided at the time of payment. Call Bill Bennett at 671-483-6500 or Mike Soderquist at 671-858-1238 for details or questions.