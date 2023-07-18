The 2023 Summer Jam Tournament, presented by Bank of Guam, completed its championship games Sunday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Attending fans cheered on their favorite teams as each division champion and second-place were awarded trophies and medals.

“It was a great weekend for participating youth teams after Typhoon Mawar affected Guam recovery process,” said tournament director Elsa Ulloa. “Hosting an event for our island youths gave them a chance to live a weekend of games surrounded by family and fans.”

For making the tournament successful, Ulloa thanked the Bank of Guam, Triple J Auto, Circle K, Ernst & Young, LLP, Ada’s Trust Investment, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor’s Office, GuamBasketball.com and Academy of Computer Arts and Sciences.