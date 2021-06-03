Louie Sunga and Nalathai Vongjalorn were crowned amateur champions at the annual Guam Amateur Golf Championship held May 29 to 31 at the Country Club of the Pacific in Talofofo.

Sponsored by the Guam National Golf Federation, the three-day tourney featured some of the island's best golfers. Sunga carded rounds of 74, 80, and 74 for a three-day total of 228 to take the 2021 men’s amateur title. The 2019 champion Redge Camacho finished with a three-day total of 234 to take second while Ricardo Terlaje capped his tournament with a bronze finish at 236.

On the women's side, Vongjalorn posted a three-day total of 235 (75, 81 and 79) to retake her throne, which she claimed in 2018. Junior golf standout Kayley Kang, a 15-year-old student at St. John's School, finished second with a 240, while veteran golfer and South Pacific Games gold medalist Tessie Blair added a 246 for the bronze finish.

As top finishers, Vongjalorn and Sunga have also earned a spot and points on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The course conditions were tough as usual with the men facing 7,500 yards from the tips. The women’s yardage was just under 5,700 yards. In addition to the yardage, the players faced three consecutive days of moderate to strong winds, with intermittent showers on the final day of play.

“CCP is the most difficult course on the island and is the perfect venue for this championship event,” said Sirena Cassidy, Guam National Golf Federation National Team director. “The course is long and some of the fairways are narrow, with the greens flanked by deep bunkers. When the wind is blowing, it just increases the level of difficulty, presenting the most formidable challenge for the best amateur players on the island.”

Cassidy thanked the players for coming out to the event.

"We also want to thank our corporate supporters Staywell, IT&E, First Hawaiian Bank, GTA, Thomas McKee Tarpley Law Firm MRM Trading, Cassidy’s Insurance and Ambros Inc., as well as the staff and management of CCP, for helping make this event possible. We know that the island economy has been struggling from the pandemic, and we appreciate their enthusiastic support for our event.” Cassidy added.