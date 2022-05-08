When Francesca and JJ “Superman” Ambrose captured the gold medal at the General Fitness Competition’s LIFT HEAVY + LIFT FAST last month at the Hotel Nikko Guam’s beach front pavilion in Tumon, the power couple made winning look easy.

But with three daughters, Juliet, 12, Isabella, 2, and Gabriella, 1, and two businesses to run, winning was anything but effortless. However, it was the byproduct of painstaking hard work, sacrifice, dedication and seemingly impossible planning.

“I have a full time job with Calvo’s SelectCare, three girls, a business and a husband,” said the 36-year-old Francesca. “Every day is a challenge. Juggling everything can be difficult, but I prioritize one and a half hours per day to train. It’s part of who I am.”

“Winning the competition was amazing!” Francesca beamed. “All JJ and I do is hang with our girls or are at the gym. The hard work paid off!”

After a long day of work, Francesca heads to Steel Athletics - the gym she and her husband own in Tamuning - with their girls for training, parenting and helping run that business too. Not an easy task by anyone’s standards, Francesca shared that the keys to success is organization and setting priorities - remembering not to also forget her needs.

Recognizing that Francesca is only human and sometimes needs encouragement, JJ, a mixed martial artist, reminds her to make time for herself.

“JJ always says to me, when I start wavering: ‘Moms have the will and strength to do anything for their kids, but don’t forget about yourself – it’s also for you.’”

Along with motivation from her husband, organization and not succumbing to the days’ hardships helps keep her on track.

"Organization is key to keep everything going smoothly,” she said. “I have todo lists and schedules for everything throughout the day. For work, I’m visiting groups, answering emails and calls, then, when I step in the gym, I focus on that for the next hour. When I’m home, it’s all about the girls.”

For JJ and Francesca, their relationship is about mutual respect and adoration. Together, they are not just surviving, they are thriving, not just in competition, but in life.

She is his better half, and he is her’s

“JJ always sees the power in people. He sees it in our girls and is always so proud when they accomplish anything - first steps and jumping off of couches,” Francesca said. “When people come to Steel, he always sees something that no one else does, our inner strength.

“For each of my pregnancies, he was always there, telling me I could do it. Then, this last year of training, with all of its ups and downs, he always had a plan. We stumble and fall, but we rise.”

While JJ, 35, has been fighting and competing most of his life, Francesca’s journey into health and fitness started five years ago. While she has been training since 2018, she entered her first fitness event in February 2022. It is a journey of dedication and nutrition.

Along with increasing the time she spends in the gym, Francesca said that she also makes nutrition a priority, making sure the amount of calories and the food she consumes benefits training and competition.

“When I eat right, my training is so much better,” she said.

With nutrition in check and the results to prove it, Francesca feels she is a work in progress, which motivates her to become even better.

“There is always something that needs to be worked on, that’s why I love the sport of fitness so much,” she said.

Even though life tugs at her in every direction, she shared that owning a gym helps keep her grounded and motivated.

“Being a gym owner I feel like I need to take ownership of everything I do,” she said. “That means eating well, training properly and getting sleep, when the babies allow it.”

It maybe cliche to say, but my wife is the hardest worker I know, JJ said.

“Raising our three kids, working a full-time job at SelectCare, and running two businesses, she still somehow makes time to train at the gym," he said. "With a plate that full, she has every right to take days off, but somehow she manages, even thrives as is testament to her winning the Lift Off."

Climbing a mountain

About a year ago, after giving birth to Gabriella, Francesca struggled with getting back into the gym. Besides unwanted pregnancy weight, having one more child to take care and businesses that needed her attention, she doubted if she would ever return to training, let alone compete and win events.

“It hasn’t been easy,” JJ said. “She had a breakdown almost a year ago - childbirth took its toll. My wife wasn’t sure how she’d get back to her pre-pregnancy weight or fitness level."

With weight in check, another chunk of hardware in the family trophy case and her journey into fitness competition reaching new heights, Francesca’s story can serve as a reminder to women throughout the island and all over the world.

“I hope my journey inspires other mothers to not give up,” she said. “It’s hard, but it’s worth it!”