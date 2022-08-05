JJ “Superman” Ambrose and Jeff “JRock” Mesa are both on the Hex Fight Series 23 main card, and both fighters appear ready to enter the octagon and fly back to Guam with a victory.

Hex 23 takes place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Victoria, Australia.

Ambrose (32-9-0), who will be fighting Abel Brites (13-7-0) for the Super Lightweight Division title, doesn’t see his opponent as especially threatening.

“I don't consider him special in any one area,” said the 35-year-old Ambrose, a mixed martial artist with 16 years of professional experience. “Yeah, he has a couple of guillotine finishes, but I've got tons and it's not like I'm just good at them. I'm also good at escaping from them. I don't have any guillotine losses on my record, and this guy is not going to be the one to get one.”

Tapology, a web-based business specializing in MMA, ranks Ambrose as the No. 1 active professional lightweight in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. West. So when the cage door slams shut and the crowd prepares for the main event, Ambrose said he is ready for the No. 8 Brites.

“Outside of people shooting at me, I'm not worried about much that anyone can throw at me,” Ambrose said. “The worst has already happened in my life. I've been knocked out. I’ve been submitted. All of the bad things that could happen to me have happened, so there's nothing that I worry about at this point.”

A positive COVID-19 test

Earlier this year, Ambrose was scheduled to fight Brites in the Hex promotion but tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout was canceled. With the relaxation of the Australian government’s COVID-19 regulations and entry requirements, the only thing standing in Ambrose’s way to bringing home the hardware is Brites.

For Ambrose, who also owns Steel Athletics, a gym located in Tamuning, the coronavirus has been a giant nuisance. He is glad that most of the world is taking a more relaxed stance on how they treat the virus.

“When I tested, I was asymptomatic,” Ambrose said. “That was probably my third time getting COVID and I didn’t feel a thing.”

What’s in a title?

If Ambrose wins the fight and returns with the belt, he said that he will put it on display at his gym where it can inspire other fighters to reach for their goals. But first, as he has in the past, he will give it to his young daughters so they can play dress up.

“They usually will wear it around the house,” said Ambrose, sharing a story when he gave a gold medal from winning the Marianas Open to his daughter, Bella. “She put the medal around her neck and wore it all day. I had no idea what she was pretending to be, but it was a necklace all day. I can't wait to put that belt around her neck.”

Always in your corner

In Hex 23, a bit earlier on the card than Ambrose’s fight, Mesa (4-3-1) is scheduled to take on Joshua “Pretty Boy” Riley (3-5-0) in the Featherweight Division. Although Ambrose will not be in Mesa's corner, he said that he will be within earshot of his up-and-coming protégé.

“Every single time that I've been on the same card as Jeff, I end up walking out there and yelling at him from the crowd,” Ambrose said.

Early in Mesa’s career, while competing in Pacific Xtreme Combat 56, Ambrose recalls Mesa taking on Hawaiian fighter Kai Kamaka III. In that fight, Mesa was trailing on the score card but secured the victory via unanimous decision. In between rounds, Ambrose remembers calling out to Mesa from the crowd.

“I remember him looking straight at me when I yelled: ‘Hey, Jeff, how's your fitness?’ And he nodded to me. And he won the fight. So, no, I'm not going to corner him, but I’m absolutely going to corner him.”

Something to prove Down Under

Although Mesa submitted Brandon Apfel in his last fight, a rear naked choke he applied 1 minute, 30 seconds into Round 1 in Warrior Games 11 at an Indian casino in Wisconsin, he is winless in the Australian promotion. In Hex, Mesa fought to a draw against Chris Wase and, in his last fight, lost to Sam Hibberd via anaconda choke 3:20 in Round 2. Mesa doesn’t want to relive the Hibberd misstep, a fight that still burns a hole in his brain.

“Probably one of the more embarrassing things in my life,” Mesa said.

“In my last couple of fights, I didn't get to show my best level and I think I'm leaps and bounds over that,” he added. “I’m excited to show what I'm really capable of.”

Mesa said that he is in the best shape of his life and is ready for Riley.

“He's tough, but I'm better than he is,” Mesa said. “I'm going to show it and I'm expecting a finish.”