The Clutch High School Volleyball Classic girls preseason volleyball tournament continued with highflying, point-pounding action Tuesday at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

The evening opened with the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars narrowly ousting the Southern High School Dolphins 30-28. In a loser-go-home, one-set-to-30 quarterfinals playoff game, the Cougars clawed their way past the Dolphins. With the win, the Cougars advanced to the semifinals against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The Cougars, winning twice in one night, defeated the Islanders 30-23.

In another quarterfinal match, the St. John’s School Knights surged past the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles 30-22. With the win, the Knights punched their ticket to the semifinals. In the semifinals, the Knights lost to the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 30-29.

Cougars vs. Islanders

In the first of two semifinal games, the Islanders opened play with a pair of unanswered points. Lighting up the scoreboard, JFK’s Aika Kanekatsu blocked a shot and teammate Jodee Halili followed with an ace. Academy’s Megan Camacho answered with a kill and the teams level-pegged until 19-all. Reclaiming the Cougars’ lead, Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz smashed a kill shot.

“When we hit 20, we all really got into it,” said Academy's Natasha Kelly. “We realized that, as our coach said, we needed each other, and we started hyping each other up.”

Mendiola-Cruz's elevated play lifted the Cougars to match point.

“I just played the game I know how to play,” Mendiola-Cruz said. “We've been working on drills where we've been down and we had to get back up. We just wanted to win.”

With one final blow and securing their spot in Wednesday’s finals, a kill shot from Kelly eliminated the Islanders.

"When my setter, Arianna Cruz, setted me I said, OK, now it's time to support my team. I can do it for our team. And when I saw it go in, I was happy for my teammate because I was so proud of them for working hard and working together to get to the championship,” Kelly said.

Sharks vs. Knights

For most of the match, the Knights dominated the Sharks. At 25-19, the Knights were five points from victory but couldn’t stave off the surprising Sharks. But as the Sharks began surging, the Knights pulled ahead 29-25. Point by point and with the Sharks’ Phaedra Taijeron serving, Sanchez erased St. John’s match points.

“I was praying that I didn't make it go out or into the net because I didn't want to mess it up,” the 14-year-old Taijeron said about what was going through her mind while serving.

Taijeron ripped an ace up the right sideline. Trailing 29-28 and Taijeron serving, the 10th grader hit a powerful crosscourt serve which the Knights mishandled and sent the ball into the crowd.

At 29-29, the Knights called timeout. On the sidelines and in a huddle, Taijeron recalled how her coach and team tried to calm her nerves.

“They were telling me to calm down, just take a deep breath, and don’t let it get to my head,” she said.

Back on the court, a Knights error gave the match to Sanchez.

“I feel really good right now,” Taijeron said after the match.