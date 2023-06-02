After opening ceremonies kicked off the ISA World Surfing Games in Surf City, El Salvador, on Wednesday, Guam officially began its quest for berths in the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

Surfing, part of the 2024 Paris Games, will take place in Tahiti.

With three of Guam’s five-person contingent taking to the waves on Thursday, Minami Cramer, Noa Mendiola and Cienna Purcell were each cast down to the repechage, or the consolation bracket, in the double-elimination qualification tournament.

Cramer, in Heat No. 2, at El Sunzal, with a third-place finish, delivered Guam's highest score: 4.27.

Competition in the repechage begins today and team Guam’s Jared Gogue and Derrick Ikehara will take to the water for the first time, both competing in the men’s division at the Break at Bocana.

In Thursday’s tournament-opening heats, Mendiola caught three waves and delivered a 3.17 score, not enough to advance to round two, but good enough to excite the commentator.

“Nice hit to start on his forehand,” said ISA color commentator Shannon Hughes. “Nice job going up against some seasoned competitors!”