After five days of competing in the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games in Surf City, El Salvador, one member from the Guam team is still in the mix.

Later today, in repechage round two, Guam’s Jared Gogue will go up against South Africa’s Matthew McGillvray, Jamaica’s Elishama Beckford and Finland’s Lukas McMahon.

On May 31, in round one, Gogue posted a respectable 8.13. With only the top two competitors advancing to the next round of the main draw, Gogue’s third-place finish sent him down to repechage round one. With only two surfers in that heat, both advanced to repechage round two.

Joining Gogue in the men’s bracket, Guam’s Noa Mendiola and Derrick Ikehara were eliminated in the first repechage round.

“They strategized the heat right but Mother Ocean didn’t send her blessings,” said coach Martin Leon Guerrero.

Mendiola, in his opening heat, described experiencing nerves but added, “It was a good experience.”

In the women’s draw, in repechage round one, Guam’s Minami Cramer and Cienna Purcell placed in the top two but were both eliminated in the next round of repechage competition.

“Cienna had really tough conditions to deal with,” said Michelle Pier, team manager.

Pier said that the “current was so crazy” and “it got a little heavy.”

“They both made great efforts,” she said.

Purcell said that she enjoyed surfing with the professionals.

“Many of the other competitors are people I’ve grown up watching,” she said. “It’s really cool to see them in action.”

“Thank you to everyone for the support. I’m learning so much, truly a great experience. Looking forward to what the future has to offer,” she said.

At stake for two members of the Guam team, one male and one female, were spots to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the 2024 Summer Games will take place in France, surfing will be held in Tahiti. For Guam to qualify, they had to place better than New Zealand and American Samoa.