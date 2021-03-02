With the island skies blessing their good fortune, island water enthusiasts took to the sea, shredding the waves at Hagåtña Boat Basin to kick off the three-day holiday weekend. Dozens of surfers, fishermen and boaters could be seen at a the island's best spots for a day of surf, sun and sand.
Surfers enjoy sun, waves at Boat Basin
- Matt Weiss | Guam Daily Post
