While a hazardous surf advisory is nothing to ignore, it churned out some fantastic waves. The island's surfers and water enthusiasts grabbed their boards, heading to their favorite spots for an opportunity to shake the pandemic blues and catch a wave, or two, or three. With the sun beating down perfectly, the Gregorio D. Perez Marina — better known as Hagåtña Boat Basin — was no exception as nearly a dozen surfers and bodyboarders rode the perfect swells rolling in Sunday.
