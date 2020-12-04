Surfing legend Kenneth Pier's memorial today

Kenneth S. Pier, local surfing icon, surfboard shaper, and fishing boat captain died Nov. 13. He was 68.

He is survived by Libby Pier, wife; Marissa Quitugua, daughter; Shane Pier, son; Michelle Pier, daughter; and five grandchildren, Johnny, Aidan, Lilly, Every, and Kenny.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, Yona. Afterward, from 2-6 p.m., loved ones and friends can pay their respects at Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talofofo.

Fred Mendiola, a local surf legend and owner of Lotus Surf Shop, recognizes the void left by Pier’s death.

“What can we say, Guam and the world of surfing has suffered a great loss!” Mendiola said. “For the Guam surfing community, the loss of this awesome and wonderful mentor, friend and brother is impossible to bear at this time. We are all mourning in our own way and praying for Kenny’s Familia.

“First of all, and most importantly, condolences to the Pier Familia and Kenny’s friends from all over the world,” he added. … “As legendary and iconic as Kenny was, he was always genuinely humble and loving to anyone who was blessed to come into contact with this awesome man.

“We love you and we’ll never, ever forget you, Kenny Pier. Thank you for sharing your beautiful life with us and, soon enough, we’ll meet up with you again at your perfect surf spot in heaven.”