Because both of Guam’s public pools have fallen into disrepair and remain closed, it has been about two years since Jaden Francis’ last swimming competition.

But even though his access to high-level races has been limited, Francis has leveled up and will compete in his first collegiate swimming competition for the University of Puget Sound Loggers in Tacoma, Washington.

On Sunday, at 4:30 a.m. CHamoru Standard Time, the 19-year-old military dependent will compete in the Don Duncan Alumni Meet, which will take place in the school's state-of-the-art facility.

“This is going to be my first meet in over two years, so I’m definitely excited to finally compete again and race,” said Francis, one of 14 new recruits added to the UPS roster. “For this first meet, I’m honestly looking forward to having fun, finally competing, and seeing where I’m at.”

While Francis is most known for racing the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly, the 2021 season-opening meet will most likely see the Las Vegas, Nevada, transplant competing in many different events, allowing swimming program director Chris Myhre and his coaching staff an opportunity to see where Francis fits into the NCAA Division III program.

“If I do well, great. If not, I know where I’m at and need to improve to get to the place I’m trying to go,” said Francis, who also competes for the Manhoben Swim Club on Guam.

As Francis, a 6-foot-3 freshman who is learning how to balance the rigors of life as a student-athlete, awaits the starting block, he will enter the race with an open mind and realistic expectations.

“We just started our first block of training, just getting back into shape, so I don’t really have any expectations - timewise - for this meet besides racing hard and having fun,” Francis said.

But with only one senior and five juniors on the UPS roster, Francis should receive ample starts this season.

“Jaden will add depth to the program, showcasing his strength and training from Guam, coupled with the Puget Sound program,” said Team Guam head swimming coach Don San Agustin.

“We are proud of him.”