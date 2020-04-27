Long before the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the world, months of pool closures and multiple canceled meets made it impossible for Guam’s talented swimmers to compete.

As the Hagåtña public pool remains closed and the government of Guam has indicated that the public health emergency will likely extend at least another month, swimmers are left with few options, less-than-ideal conditions in the ocean making training nearly impossible.

The one-two, pandemic-pool closure punch has knocked swimmers clear out of the water.

“First, we had the pool shut down, and that was for a number of months,” said Jaden Francis, an 18-year-old who relocated to Guam in July 2017 with his military family. “Then, on top of that, we have this pandemic going on.

“We’re not able to see our coaches. We don’t have any scheduled training. I’ve been doing what I can do - keep strong.”

When Jaden Francis arrived on island, he was welcomed into the tight-knit swimming community. With a strong work ethic, willingness to learn, and an easygoing demeanor, he was a perfect fit. And, after nearly three years of training with the Manhoben Swim Club, and precious seconds shaved off his times, the soon-to-be high school graduate is ready to level up and test the collegiate waters.

With only a few weeks of his high school career remaining, the finish line in sight, Jaden Francis, and his mother, Janet Francis, boarded a military rotator flight out of Andersen Air Force Base to visit universities and weigh the options.

After visiting the University of Puget Sound, an NCAA Division III private institution in Tacoma, Washington, Jaden Francis’ curiosity piqued. He liked what UPS had to offer, but wanted to see more schools.

“I toured the campus," Jaden Francis said. "I had a really good time."

A rapidly evolving situation

With family on the east coast, and a desire to explore Jaden Francis' African-American heritage, the Francises boarded another flight for the nation’s capital. As the plane touched down in Washington, D.C., the young student-athlete, who officially became a man on Feb. 20, was excited to visit Howard University.

“We were planning on visiting Howard, but, the day we got there, the school shut down because of the coronavirus," Jaden Francis said. “I’ve wanted to go to Howard since I was 11 years old because there is a strong sense of community going to a historically black college/university.

“Howard is also the only HBCU that has a co-ed swim program, and there’s a sense of pride to, potentially, be a part of that.”

Jaden Frances, once travel restrictions ease, plans to complete the trip. With only a taste of one school, he is excited to return to the east coast.

“I haven’t made a decision yet, but it seems like (Howard) would be a good fit for me,” he said.

Sheltered and quarantined

From the time the Francises left Guam in mid-March, the world had changed. America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, became restrictive and fearful - bound by social isolation and distancing rules that had evolved into the new normal.

“We were actually quarantined for a couple of weeks,” said Jaden Francis, who, for nearly three weeks, was holed up with his mother at his grandmother’s house in D.C. “We were waiting for another rotator.”

As soon as a flight became available, the Francises began the long journey back home. The trip, not as productive as they had planned, was almost over.

Or was it?

“Once we landed, we were given readings,” said Jaden Francis, recalling the coronavirus screening process at Andersen AFB. “We had our temperatures taken. …

“We were taken to be tested. Most of the military members, on the site, were already living on the base. They had the option to be quarantined on base. But, since we ... live off base, we had to come to the Pacific Star to be quarantined.”

The Francises knew that they had to adhere to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, but they thought they would be able to sequester at home.

“We were expecting to be quarantined, but we weren’t expecting to be quarantined here, at Pacific Star,” said Jaden Francis. “We were told that it was possible for us to go to our own house and be quarantined since each of our bedrooms have their own bathroom. …

“But, once we landed, the customs officials, they told us that we actually had to be quarantined here, at Pacific Star. That was a shock to us.

“When we landed here, we didn’t really know what was going on.”

Despite one more week of isolation, and missing his two younger brothers, Asher, 16, Elijah, 12, and his father, Maj. Kelvin “Pope” Francis, a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force, Jaden Francis is staying as busy as possible but is counting down to May 2, the day he and his mom get to swap isolation habitats.

“At the moment, I’m just waiting through this quarantine, just trying to stay busy - positive,” said Jaden Francis, sharing that he spends his days taking online classes, playing video games, and staring out at the ocean.

“We haven’t gone out of the room for seven, eight days, now,” he said. … “We’re able to go out on the balcony, so, that’s good.

Close, but far away

For Jaden Francis, one of the fastest freestyle and butterfly swimmers on island, several weeks out of the pool have taken a toll. The sport, which defines him and gives him purpose, is sorely missed.

In between giving his thumbs a rest from countless hours of playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, on PS4, and taking breaks from schoolwork, Jaden Francis opens the sliding door and steps out onto the balcony for a change of scenery and a breath of fresh air - a welcome pause that also brings sadness.

“It’s been - almost - painful staring at that water every day,” he said. “I get twitchy after a week of not swimming. I’m really anxious to get back.

“This is the longest time that I’ve ever not been swimming. I don’t know, this is crazy. It, kind of, actually, makes me think like, ‘This is what my life is going to be like after my swimming career is over?’”

Not that Jaden Francis has ever taken swimming, or anything else, for granted, he is emerging from the ordeal with a renewed, deeper commitment.

“I want to make sure that - while I am swimming - I am going to make use of every day,” he said.

The days are lagging

Jaden Francis, admitting to playing more video games in a day than he used to play in a week, is eager to return to training. Hoping to become a member of Team Guam, once residency is established, the goal pushes him to become a better athlete.

“I want to, hopefully, represent Guam at the Olympics, or the world championships, or any international meet,” said Jaden Francis, “I want to swim at those competitions. I want to compete with … the best.”

Jaden Francis - thankful for the countless hours MSC coaches have invested in him, Team Guam head coach Don San Agustin, Guam Swimming Federation President Ed Ching, and MSC coaches Chris Duenas, Darrick Bollinger, Frank Flores, and Andy Lee - is ready to keep improving.

“I’ve definitely improved a lot, like, my 100 free,” he said. “I think, in a year, I’ve dropped around five seconds. In the 100-meter, that’s a huge drop.”

For elite swimmers, more than a day out of the pool can seem like forever, any longer, and it’s back to the drawing board.

“I’ve been out of the water now for over a month,” Jaden Francis said. “As a swimmer, when you go a week out of the water, you have to - pretty much - relearn everything.”

Jaden Francis, not one to stay down for too long, sees living on Guam as a silver lining.

“We’re lucky here, being on an island,” he said. “Most people don’t have an island, some people have no pool. …

“My dad’s actually planning on building our own backyard pool.”

Although, at the hotel, cellular reception and internet connection have been poor, unable to finish exams, or game online without a lag, Jaden Francis is thankful for volunteers’ painstaking efforts in making sure he and his mother are taken care of.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers who have been helping in this hotel, making sure we’re fed, and making sure we’re doing well.

“I’m thankful for my mom, helping keep me sane through all this.”

With thousands of miles traveled, and more than a month away from family, the Francises are ready for the nightmare trip to be over. Jaden Francis wants to jump in the water, any water, but, first, wants to see his brothers and his dad.

“When I get home, I’m going to give them all a big hug.”