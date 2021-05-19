Taekwondo athletes earn 11 medals at Oceania tourney

The Guam Taekwondo Center added 11 medals to its overflowing war chest, after competing in the flying side kick event of the 2021 Oceania Taekwondo Open Online Poomsae and Flying Side Kick Championships.

All 11 athletes, under the guidance of Master Noly Caluag, medaled – seven gold, two silver and two bronze – in the online tournament, a first for the center.

The flying side kick is an advanced type of kick, which involves striking a target in midair using the bladed part of the foot after a running start, the taekwondo center stated in a press release. Taekwondo, a Korean martial art, is known for its high jumping and spinning kicks. Master Noly Caluag specializes in these types of training as he has organized a half-dozen flying side kick tournaments in the last several years locally, according to the release.

Jed Caluag, a fourth-degree black belt, grabbed gold for Guam, edging out Australia's competitor. Teammates Ryan Gaza and Ed Lopez earned bronze in men's senior black belt division. Other gold medalists included Alyxa Oftana, Lyra Mugol, Alessandra Leon Guerrero, Jaden Estrellado, Marc Solitana and Ely Catalan, who won in their respective divisions. Completing the medal haul were silver medalists CJ Lobaton and Ely Catalan.

In the poomsae event, Team Guam faced some stronger competition. The highest finishers for Guam were Michelle Caluag, fifth place and Alyxa Oftana, seventh in the women’s seniors black belt division, which had 17 participants. The rest of the competitors in the poomsae division were Ryan Gaza, Ed Lopez, Lyra Mugol and Alessandra Leon Guerrero.