The Tennis Academy of Guam has seen success in its recent tennis clinics held at the Sheraton Laguna Resort Guam Tennis Courts. They've rolled out several sessions – Adult Fun Day, Under 12 Playday and The New Tennis/High-Performance Doubles – aimed at meeting the needs of all levels of tennis within the community.

Shalyn Allen, a new participant in the Sunday Funday, said "it's been a lot of fun."

The 36-year-old only recently decided to get back into tennis after a long hiatus from the sport, but she has embraced the guidance and practice offered by the TAG clinics.

"The coaches are all friendly and we've been having more one on one attention, as there haven't been more people in each court, so it's definitely worth the value," she said, adding her daughter will be joining the TAG's Under 12 Playday Program, which are held on Saturdays.

There are several program days under TAG. Safety protocols must be followed, a press release stated. During the clinics, equipment were provided and a maximum of six students at any given time to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information about the programs for novices and veterans, visit the website at www.tennisacademyguam.com. Or contact Joshua Cepeda at 483-8524 or tennisacademyofguam@gmail.com.