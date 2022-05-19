With summer days beckoning, the Tennis Academy of Guam is rolling out the welcome mats.

They will be offering a free youth tennis clinic for beginners ages 6- 16 on May 21 at the RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort (formally Sheraton) tennis courts.

The clinic will be offered in two sessions: Session A will be from 3-4 p.m., and Session B will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Students must bring their own water, wear athletic shoes, and are encouraged to wear a hat and sunblock. Racquets will be provided.

Following the free clinic, TAG will host their Aces Summer Camp from May 23 to July 29 2022. The ten-week program will enable students to hone their skills, master new techniques, and have fun with their peers.

You can register for both the clinic and the camp online at www.tennisacademyofguam.com. For more information, please call Coach Josh Cepeda at (671) 483-8524.

(Daily Post Staff)