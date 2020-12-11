When Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed tennis to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic last June, the sport attracted new players, many of whom had never stepped foot onto a court.

Tennis Academy of Guam coach Josh Cepeda told The Guam Daily Post that the number of new players has been significant, citing a lack of other options and naturally built-in social distancing as the main reasons.

“It is one of the safest sports and we have had safety protocols since we reopened in June,” Cepeda said.

After announcing that private school tennis, cross-country and beach volleyball have been given the go-ahead by the Department of Public Health and Social Services to begin tryouts, practice and training, Cepeda feels the time is right for high school student-athletes to brush up on their games. He also encourages the adherence to guidelines issued by Public Health.

Cepeda said that high school tennis players should “absolutely” start practicing. “However, they should still maintain safety protocols in practice and matches. For those who want to get a head start on their school practices, TAG's Christmas Breakout and the free clinic are available.”

On Dec. 19, from 3-5:30 p.m., for children age 7-16, TAG will host two free beginner tennis sessions at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning.

Cepeda said the academy will be providing tennis rackets and health checks for all participants.

He also said equipment will be sanitized before and after each use and social distancing requirements, on and off the court, will be enforced, adding that attendance is limited to 36 participants.

To learn more about TAG’s safety protocols, visit tennisacademyguam.com or call Cepeda at 483-8524.

“TAG wants to introduce the sport of tennis to the youth, as they may want to find a new hobby to do during this pandemic,” he said.

Following the free youth clinic, TAG will hold its Christmas Breakout, a five-day clinic where students will be able to hone their skills and have fun with their peers.

Christmas Breakout will run from Dec. 21-23 and 28-29 and will cost $125 per student, per session. Sessions will take place Monday to Friday from 8-9:30 a.m., 10-11:30 a.m., and 3-4 p.m.

Smashing through the challenges

Amid the pandemic, government regulations and restrictions prompted TAG to become innovative in the way it conducts its business.

Cepeda said TAG had to develop safety protocols specific to tennis, such as not handling tennis balls.

“Ball tubes are used and strict sanitizing guidelines are followed after every session,” he said.

He added that the number of players allowed on a court at any one time is limited to six. To be able to achieve small class sizes, TAG has had to expand its operations from the Sheraton to include the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Cepeda said TAG added two courts and additional instructors.

Safety is the priority, he said, adding, “we practice mindful coaching.”

Hilary Toves, an 11-year-old boy who plans to attend the free clinic, said he looks forward to "taking my game to the next level and having fun."

He said he enjoys the exercise, the competition and getting better at tennis.