The McDonald’s High School Basketball Classic featured a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming high school season. The girls teams, which rarely get an opportunity to compete, fielded eight teams with the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars winning the eventual championship.

At the end of the three-week tournament, Clutch Guam recognized the top five players among all the girls’ teams – a tough job when there was so much talent on display. Tournament champions – the Academy of Our Lady of Guam – is loaded with talent, from sharpshooters in Oriana Sevilla to a relentless defender in Cori Nicole Paulino.

But, they aren’t the only ones as Simon Sanchez’s Ronafe Ollet or JFK’s Laila Smartt could easily make a case for top player. Saint Paul’s fierce front court of Kailie Celo, Jenna Almoguera and Kaylie Pinaula could also make the list. But, with eight teams, nearly 100 female athletes, the top five impact players of the tournament named were:

• MVP - Mia Taitano, Academy of Our Lady of Guam

• Jada Han, John F. Kennedy High School

• Amaiya Fontanilla, Okkodo High School

• A’lura Hernandez, Saint Paul Christian School

• Jadyn Palomares, St. John’s Knights

Mia Taitano, AOLG

Senior guard

Taitano is a force on the court. The lefty – one of the taller guards in the league – is tough to defend – near deadly from the three or slicing through defenses to find open teammates. Her coaches have started to utilize her at the forward position to post up on smaller guards, but rely on her ability to create when the offense goes stagnant, as it did in the tournament against the JFK Islanders.

The Vanguard University commit said her goal this season is to be consistent and stay healthy. Sounds cliché, but after an ACL injury early in her high school season, Taitano is serious about ensuring she’s ready to play at all times.

Looking forward to playing her final season, Taitano said it’s a no holds barred approach.

“Every game could possibly be my last so I always tell myself that I have to leave it all on the court so that I have no regrets,” she said.

Staying focused and locking in on both ends of the court is something she’s hoping to improve upon as she caps her senior season and gears up for her first season at Vanguard.

For her team, she’s hoping they can stay focused and continue to talk throughout the game.

As the leader on the floor, Taitano said she tries to set the example through her play and attitude.

“I love the competition the game brings,” she said. “And when I’m on the court both teams could be trash talking each other but the second the game is over everyone is laughing and talking. I love the community that the game builds.”

Something most people may not realize about her is that she’s always looking to improve and for ways to be more efficient.

“I think about the game all the time and ways in which I can improve so that the next game I play will be better than the last,” she said.

Amaiya Fontanilla, OHS

Senior guard

Quick and crafty, Okkodo’s senior guard is known for finding her way through other team’s defenses. With an ability to go on a hot streak, Fontanilla can easily drop long bombs with ease or find the basket on a drive. Fontanilla is a utility player, filling up spots wherever her team needs it.

Reflecting on her team’s performance during the tournament, Fontanilla said a key component she would like to fix for herself is consistency on the offensive and defensive end.

A leader on the defensive end, Fontanilla said it’s important her team learn to talk and work as a team. That’s on her shoulders, she said, adding that she’s working to be a better leader on and off the court.

Like the other all-tournament players, Fontanilla said she loves the adrenaline rush of competition and the challenge of taking on the best teams in the league.

Something she tries to do to better herself as a player is to “process situations I might come across and think of ways I can overcome them.”

And while she loves the competition, she said she doesn’t buy into the hype when people talk.

“I don’t play for the hype, I play for myself and my team,” she said.

Jada Han, JFK

Junior guard

Intense and competitive are too mild to describe the ferocity with which Han plays with. Running the point for the Islanders, Han is the leader on offense and the anchor on defense.

“People do not realize the major competitiveness I have in me. The fire that is lit inside of me is immeasurable once I get on the court,” she said. “I want to win and make all that hard work and sacrifices pay off.”

Readily admitting she loves the adrenaline rush every game, it’s go time once the buzzer sounds.

“It gives me a wave of excitement and pushes me to work hard until the last minute,” she said.

Captain of her team, Han said she works to improve every game in an effort to be a better leader and better teammate on the court.

“I like to rewatch my games after I play so I can analyze both my weaknesses and strengths,” she said. “Basketball has pretty much become an everyday thing for me. My team and I practice six days a week for about two to three hours a day.”

Looking at her game play over the tournament, Han said she really wants to work on improving the way she controls the pace, when it’s time to push and when it’s time to slow down.

As for her team, she said communication will be key if they want to be successful down the road.

Eager for her next game, Han said it’s the same mentality regardless of the team she’s facing.

“I have the same thoughts every single time,” she said. “I want to win more than anything.”

A’lura Hernandez, SPC

Junior forward

On defense, Hernandez is the anchor – running the Warrior defense from the back row and keeping people out of her key. Aggressive to the basket and always looking for ways to make her teammates shine, Hernandez is a key cog in the Warrior offense. Near money from the midrange, Hernandez is tough to guard. The junior forward has added some confidence to her arsenal, definitely playing with a lot more freedom in her third year on varsity.

“I always want to learn and improve every chance I get. I believe that in order to do that, I have to give my 110% every time I get on the court,” Hernandez said. “I strive to be a good leader for my team and lead them with example. I motivate and encourage them to give their 110%, too.”

Recognizing that energy is crucial to winning championships, Hernandez said it’s her role to remind her team that “we are one, we should all support each other because we learn as a team and we win as a team.”

Looking back on her performance over the tournament, Hernandez said, confidence is still an issue.

“One thing I definitely want to improve is my defense as well as being less hesitant and more confident with the ball,” she said. “As a team, I believe we can improve on our defense too. When we put our defense first, our offense comes easier.”

While she says she lacks confidence, those who watch her don’t see it.

She said, maybe it’s because she always thinks to “never back down from anyone and to always bring my best mental and physical game. I always think of every game like it could be my last,” she said of the intensity she brings to the floor.

In one game, Hernandez's Warriors had fallen to the Islanders. Hernandez said losing was never an option, willing her team to victory in the final quarter.

Being a scholar athlete is a always challenge, she said, “but it helps keep me grounded and focused on preparing for what’s ahead of me in life after high school. There are long days and nights ... but I find joy in being a part of a team and bettering myself as a person. I thank my mom for always pushing me to train and get good grades, it’s helped to develop a competitive nature and always smash my goals.”

Jadyn Palomares, SJS

Junior guard

Quiet and unassuming, Palomares is the workhorse for the Knights’ offense and defense. Seemingly everywhere, Palomares puts up shots, grabs boards and dishes to open teammates. Almost unaffected by the chaos around her during a game, Palomares plays with a calmness that one needs in a point guard.

Palomares said it’s about mental preparation and sticking to her pre-game routine regardless of the sport or the opponent.“I mentally prepare myself by following my pre-game routine. My pre-game routine consists of drinking water and taking a nap to rest up before a big game,” she said. “I also try to not worry about the outcome of the game rather I focus more on the process and execution of the game plan.”

Normally leading the team in double doubles for rebounds and points – sometimes assists – Palomares said there are things she’d like to improve upon her game moving forward, most especially her free throws.

“During the preseason tournament, my free throws weren't as consistent. Not making my free-throws were missed opportunities I had to develop the team's lead,” she said.

Looking at her team, she said, they need to focus on rebounding.

“Rebounding and always having possession of the ball keep us at an advantage. Especially, with offensive rebounding, it gives the team a second chance to make the basket,” she said.