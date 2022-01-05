Academy of Our Lady of Guam’s Mia Taitano officially committed to the Vanguard University Lions during a signing ceremony with her family and teammates Tuesday at the campus in Hagåtña.

“It was a surreal moment that still hasn’t sunk in. It’s a moment that I will never forget,” said the senior point guard of the offer to play for Vanguard. The university, part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC). One of the top NAIA schools in California, Taitano will go from winning program to another.

The Lions made an impact with Taitano right off the bat, she said. Consistently staying in touch with her throughout the recruitment process, Taitano said their constant communication made the decision an easier one.

An opportunity to meet with some of her future teammates further solidified her decision, she said, adding, “they are some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

Taitano’s resume in island basketball is pretty impressive. Taitano is a multi-sport athlete who has represented the island on several international stages as a member of the U17 junior national team under Coach Jimmy Yi. Yi is also the head coach for the Academy Cougars, which has earned several top three finishes in local and regional competitions.

Locally, she has competed with the Central Mavericks, St. Anthony Raiders and Academy Cougars. Her individual accolades are numerous and include several all-island nods.

What the stats don't show is her toughness on the court and the work ethic it took to shine on a bigger stage.

Looking back, Taitano admits it wasn’t easy, but she knew what she wanted.

“Growing up, the end goal with basketball for me was to play in college. My summers were filled with camps and tournaments on island as well as off-island,” she said.

Single-minded in her pursuit of her dreams, Taitano said it meant a lot of sacrifice on the part of herself and her parents.

“I had to realize that not everyone has the same goals as me and I can’t compare myself to anyone. I’m on my own unique journey that I have to work through,” she said,

Tearing her ACL early in her high school career only added to the pain and loneliness of her path, she said.

“My ACL injury took a big toll on me mentally and physically,” she said.

Reflecting on the tenacity it took to fight back from the injury and then find a home for herself on the court, Taitano admitted the journey forced her to stop and assess the reality and the work of what it would take to hit another level competitively.

“It was a time when I had to really reflect on if I wanted to continue pursuing basketball after high school,” she said.

Working through rehab and learning how to gel with her teammates meant more work than most people realize. But, it wasn’t enough to play for her school, she wanted something bigger and that meant dropping back to the traits that made it possible: her work ethic, her tenacity, her ability to adapt and the support of her parents

“Not everyone knows the literal amount (of) blood, sweat, and tears that I have put into this game. I thought my dreams were impossible when I hurt my knee,” she said. “It’s not enough to want it you have to work for it.”

Nowhere near satisfied, Taitano knows she has more to do if she wants to succeed as a Lion and get playing time on the court.

Besides improving her overall game, Taitano said she is aiming to improve her intensity on both sides of the floor.

When asked what advice she would give to those younger athletes looking to play collegiate ball, Taitano said the best advice she can give is to “never compare yourself to those on island. You are competing against bigger, stronger, faster, and more gifted players at the next level,” she said. “Coaches are looking for consistency. You have to put in the extra work that no one else is willing to do.”

With her senior season in front of her, Taitano said the last thing left to do before she graduates is to play every game as if it’s her last.

“Have fun and leave no doubt,” she said of her goals this year.

While the world is in front of her and Taitano is excited, she said none of this would have been possible without her supporters.

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout this entire journey and making so many sacrifices throughout the years. To my friends that continue to support my dreams and goals,” she said. “To all the teammates that I have shared the court with that make playing ball fun. And to all the coaches who believed in me and have helped me improve on and off the court.

“We did it! It was a team effort and I couldn’t have done it without my support system,” she said.