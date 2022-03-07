The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars entered Saturday night’s Guam Basketball Confederation National Championship Game as the favorite, but beating the John F. Kennedy High Islanders was no easy task.

After three quarters of play, the Islanders led by a point but fell to the Cougars 43-34 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The night before, in a passionate Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game, the Islanders edged a very determined Okkodo High School Bulldogs by three points. But the Cougars, who earned a spot in the inter-league dance by knocking off the four-time defending champion Saint Paul Christian School Warriors, had also won both preseason tournaments, went undefeated throughout the 2022 regular season and desired nothing more than to hoist the hardware.

“We lost our first three years, we came up short,” said the Cougars’ Mia Taitano. “And just to be able to win preseason, league and national, it feels great. And I'm glad I got to do it with these group of girls.”

Taitano said that the toughed part of the season was fighting through adversity and earning the island’s respect.

“Everyone knows what we're capable of, but we still feel that we're underestimated a lot,” she said. "No one knows that all of us are a threat. We're the deepest team on an island, for sure.”

Early in the first quarter, a foreshadowing of great things to come, Cougars sharpshooter Oriana Sevilla swished a pair of 3-pointers.

Making the 3-pointers “really boosted my confidence and it boosted my team's energy as well,” she said.

“And that's what really kept us going, because we always boost each other's energy. We had to set the intensity of the game and I think those two shots really got all of us going together," she added.

Early in the contest, as Taitano’s first four shots were off their mark, play under the boards became physical.

Midway through the second period, John F. Kennedy High School’s Gabriella Fernandez was called for a technical foul. After the T, as if a switch had flipped, Taitano’s game elevated to a higher level. While her first 3-point attempts drew only iron, the soon-to-be graduate drained her next attempt from beyond the arc. On the Cougars’ next possession, Taitano drove the lane, drew a foul, made the bucket and the free throw. In less than a minute, she had outscored the Islanders 7-0.

“It was kind of like the on switch for us,” Taitano said. “That's just is it, and we had to take that personally, not her action but the game itself. And we had to give it everything we’ve got.”

As Taitano played inspired ball, so did JFK’s Cassandra Kido and Jada Han. With Han crashing the glass, running the offense and finding the open player, Kido durned her dishes into assists. With two 3-pointers in the period, Kido dialed it in from 3-point land.

Just as the Han-to-Kido connection paid dividends, the Taitano-to-Sevilla partnership proved to be even more fruitful.

When Taitano wasn’t scoring, the assist-minded leader drove the lane and found Sevilla waiting on the wing. Sevilla, one of the league’s most-accomplished 3-point specialists, scored all 12 of her points from well beyond the arc.

“I'm feeling very great, because winning two championships in a row makes up for not winning it the first three years so it's definitely an amazing feeling to win it with the same people that I've been working with for the past few years,” Sevilla said.

Taitano shared that the Cougars' chemistry is built on trust.

“I have the same trust that they're going to knock it down, or they're going to do everything they can to put it in the hole or get the steal on defense if they don't make it on offense,” Taitano said.