Editor's Note: The article is the fifth in a series of articles featuring the 11 local athletes who were drafted by the Women's Football League Association, a female professional football league.

Strong-willed and just a tiny bit stubborn … OK, a lot stubborn, especially if she’s right, Angeline Guerrero Taitague Taito readily admits her personality is built for the gridiron.

Known for flying out of nowhere on some plays, Taito has earned the moniker “The Flying Samoan” with her “highly aggressive” on-field persona.

A mother of two sons, Taito is committed to continuing to create HERstory with her pioneering play on the field as a linebacker for the Island Stunnerz in the Guam Women’s Tackle Football League and the newest draftee of the Women’s Football League Association’s Los Angeles Fames.

“To know that I’ll be one of the many female athletes that got drafted to play in the first-ever professional football league for women and to be making HERstory for our island of Guam and for the world is undeniably the best feeling,” she said. “(It) means that God has a purpose for me and all the other women that got drafted … to pave a way for our younger generation and most especially for me to pave a way for my two sons – Blake Riley and Bladen Joe.”

A card-carrying member of the Niners faithful, Taito says football is life. Her family has always been athletic, but her dad’s side is all about that gridiron glory. Her father, who died recently, was a lifelong Raiders fan, sparking some friendly family rivalry between the two. Her dad played linebacker in high school, she said, adding another family member, Matt Toeaina, played for the Chicago Bears a few years ago. Her siblings also played football, she added, ticking off the number of family members involved in the sport.

“I love life and because I love life, I love football. … Life is pretty much like playing a game of football,” she said, extending the analogy to getting up after hard hits and continuing to plow through obstacles, all while enjoying the game.

Taito put her skills to the test at last year’s women’s combine in Las Vegas, an experience she described as empowering, more than anything else.

“The combine was absolutely amazing and an overall phenomenal empowering experience. So many talented competitive women showed up from all across the world – women of different ages, sizes, ethnicity and skill sets,” she said.

As a member of the GWTFL, Taito said she tries to keep football and personal friendships separate.

“On the field, you’re a whole different person,” she said, “Once you're on the field, nobody is friends. You do your job, I do mine - you can’t get mad at me.”

She readily laughs as she talks about herself and her family.

While her passion is football, she admits she has another passion – gaming.

“I play Call of Duty,” said GridironDiva68, laughing as she recounts the stories of fellow gamers’ surprise when they find out she’s female.

A Ray Lewis fan, Taito said, prayer and meditation plus mental rundowns of her job on the field keep her locked in as she tries to stay centered and heed the advice of her “favorite linebacker of all time.”

For now, Taito continues to stay locked in on her goals. Her only regret is that her dad, who lived in San Francisco, won’t be able to watch her compete as a member of the Fames.

When asked how she felt about her role as a pioneer for female athletes across the island, Taito was pragmatic.

“To set an example and testimony that it doesn’t matter where you come from … that anything is possible as long as you have the heart,” she said.

“Going from paying to play football and getting paid to play football is something that I didn’t think was possible, especially being a woman playing the sport,” she said. “It’s an opportunity and a blessing all in one. So getting paid to do what I love is definitely a dream that turned into a reality.”