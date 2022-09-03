The Southern High School boys soccer team dominated the first 10 minutes of play, but John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Taiyo Kanekatsu’s first-half hat trick doused the Dolphins’ chances.

In the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season-opener, which took place on Thursday at Okkodo High School, the Islanders defeated the Dolphins 6-1.

Although the Dolphins attacked early, JFK’s defense proved to be stronger than Southern’s advance. With saves from Islanders goalkeeper Leeland Reyes and defensive stops from CJ Sablan, Kyle Pamintuan and Ryan Park, Southern was denied any strong scoring opportunities.

Sablan said that good communication and providing his teammates verbal cues aided in strong defensive play.

With defense in check, Sablan said that it took a while for the offense to score.

“The first 10 minutes, it’s always starts rough, but then it starts to get more exciting, and then we got warmed up, and then we were playing better,” he said.

Nineteen minutes in and from 25 yards in front of Southern’s goal, Kanekatsu blasted his first of three goals, a strike that sailed high and fast past Dolphins’ goalkeeper JP Taimanglo II.

Thirteen minutes later, Kanekatsu rifled his second goal past Taimanglo.

In the last minute of the first of the first half, after shaking two defenders, Kanekatsu struck again, a 30-yard shot into the back of the net.

“It's such a good feeling to score a hat trick, to be there for my teammates,” Kanekatsu said. “My team has been there for me. I don't know what to say, I'm just shocked.”

With a 3-0 lead at the half, the defending champion Islanders opened the second half with as much intensity as the first.

In the first half, Kanekatsu focused on scoring. With three goals etched in the scoresheet, he spent the second half feeding his teammates in scoring position.

“I just wanted to let my teammates score, be a good player,” he said. “I don't want to be cocky to myself. If I see my teammates open, I pass it to them, not myself.”

In the 51st minute and with two defenders closing in, Zhion Macapinlac scored his first of two goals. Seven minutes later, in the 58th minute, Macapinlac struck again. With a defender closing in and Taimanglo advancing from the box, he scored as he tumbled to the turf.

Macapinlac said that he felt nervous in the first half, but was more comfortable in the final 40 minutes.

“First-game jitters. It’s my first game back. I just wanted to perform,” Macapinlac said.

Leading 5-0, Sablan, in the 70th minute, scored his first goal of the season.

With the game out of reach, the Dolphins, semifinalists of the 2021-2022 season, did not leave the pitch empty-handed. After the Islanders got flagged for a hand ball inside the box, on a play where a yellow card was issued, Southern’s Ronaldo Chaco drilled a penalty kick past Reyes.

“We didn’t want to lose only having zero point,” Chaco said.