GSPN visited Takumi Simon in Japan as he continues his journey as a professional basketball player. The 22-year-old is the lone rookie for the Shinshu Brave Warriors whose home court is at the White Ring Arena in Nagano.

Simon graduated from St. John’s School, where he was known as “Curry” Simon. He won an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship in 2018. After high school, Simon completed his studies at Santa Clara University and kept in contact with Guam national team head coach, EJ Calvo, and his teammates.

The 6-foot, 2-inch sharpshooter helped team Guam defend its gold medal in the Pacific Games and lifted Guam to victory over Taiwan during the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. In the game versus Taiwan, he drained 4-of-6 3-pointers to spark a comeback off the bench for team Guam.

After graduating from Santa Clara, and representing Guam in the process, Simon got the call to play in Japan. Since then, Simon has made the most of his rookie season and the Brave Warrior fans have grown to embrace their young star.

Takumi found consistent playing time after a couple of starters were injured. He made the most of his playing time and scored 15 points against Akita, and 14 points against Kyoto late last year. Simon also shoots 86% from the free-throw line.

“It was good playing time for me. I think I averaged about 13 points during that stretch of games (in December),” said Simon.

The Guam son is becoming quite a fan favorite, with jerseys with his number and other merchandise on sale at the entrance to the stadium. Simon laughed and was humble about it, but he appreciated the fans for supporting him.

“It’s crazy to see my own section of merchandise out there,” he said.

From the seventh grade till today, Simon's jersey number remains No. 30. Steph Curry was, and still is, his favorite player. Simon improved rapidly in his high school years under the tutelage of St. John’s coach Fred Peters.

Simon said his role on the court, from his time in middle school to now in his professional career, remains the same: Shoot the basketball.

Last week, the Brave Warriors went against the league’s top team from Chiba.

“They are the top team in the league, they only have four losses for the season,” said Simon.

The hype for the game was high and the Brave Warriors drew an attendance record of 6,014 spectators against the Chiba Jets. The Jets are first place in the east division, the Brave Warriors are third in the central division.

During the game, Simon entered and swished his first 3-point attempt, much to the delight of the Japanese crowd.

The Brave Warriors ended up losing the game, 89-70, and a second game a day later, 71-70, to the Jets. Simon was disappointed in the losses, but his team is still in the playoff hunt with a 16-16 record. Sixty-two total games will be played for the season which ends in May.

“It’s my first year in the league and the next player has four to five years experience, professionally, over me,” said Simon. Simon said year one is a learning experience, and there is still much room to grow and improve.

“I’m grateful for all the coaching staff here, especially coach Michael Katsuhisa,” said Simon. Simon said he wants to stick with the staff and their training program for as long as he can.

“At the end of the day, I get to play basketball for a living. My life is pretty cool right now,” said Simon.

Shinshu will travel next week to Nagoya for a pair of away games and will return home for four games against Kawasaki and Hitachi.