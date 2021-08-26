Takumi Simon's 3-pointers sink Chinese Taipei

With the final spot in the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup at stake, the Guam Men’s National Basketball team took on Chinese Taipei in Game 1 of a two-game series at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Thursday.

Game 2, also at UOG, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Team Guam, despite playing catch-up for most of the game, defeated Chinese Taipei 77-72.

If Guam wins Game 2, the team will advance to the Asia Cup. If Chinese Taipei wins by more than five points, it will go.

With Guam team captain Will Stinnett still suffering the effects of COVID-19 and unable to play, and with star players Jericho Cruz and Earnest Ross unavailable, Guam overcame the odds and defeated the team ranked No. 68 in the world in dramatic fashion. Guam, with a No. 77 world ranking, entered as the underdog but rose to the challenge.

In a pregame interview conducted through WhatsApp, Stinnett confirmed with The Guam Daily Post he had symptomatic COVID, but was feeling better.

“Even though I was vaccinated, the symptoms still hit me really hard. I had the chills, body aches, headaches and had a hard time breathing every now and then,” he said.

With Guam’s twin towers Jonathan Galloway and Tai Wesley controlling the glass on both ends of the floor and pouring in buckets, their powerful play caused mismatches for Chinese Taipei. Galloway finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Wesley scored a team-high 23 points.

While Guam’s veterans did what was expected of them, their youngest players willed Guam to victory. Takumi Simon, playing off the bench, dropped in 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Christopher Conner, in just over 14 minutes of play, scored seven points.

Early in the first quarter, Guam had difficulty keeping the ball out of the hands of Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Chun Chen and Ting-Chien Lin, the two sharpshooters scoring nine points apiece in the opening frame. After one complete quarter, Chinese Taipei led 25-16.

After opening the second quarter with a 9-2 run, Guam pulled within 2 points, but struggled to shut down Chen and Lin. Chen finished with a game-high 24 points, Lin, 22.