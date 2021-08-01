As the 2021 Guam Major League Baseball regular season nears its end, teams on the cusp of advancing to the four-team postseason are jockeying for coveted playoff spots.

On Friday night, the Talofofo Rangers, who currently sit in fifth place in the 11-team league, made their presence felt by defeating the fourth-place Spartans 12-9.

In front of a modestly-sized crowd at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña, the Rangers jumped out in front when Brandon Rosario crushed a second-inning, towering, grand slam home run.

“He absolutely tattooed that ball,” posted Chris Crowe - an avid fan in attendance - on the GML official Facebook page.

With the win, the Rangers improve to 3-3 and remain in the playoff hunt. With the loss, the Spartans drop to 4-3.

On the mound, for the Rangers, winning pitcher Buddy Tenorio struck out four batters. Ethaniel Cali, the losing pitcher, fanned two batters.

For the Rangers, aiding in the offense, Andrew Taijeron went 3-5, scored three times and drove in two runs. Dave Santiago, who went 2-4, scored twice and hit an RBI-single.

For the Spartans, Gavin Lim hit 1-4, scored twice, drove in a run and had three stole bases. Sean Cruz, who went 1-3, scored twice and also had three stolen bases. Jaren Gumataotao and Johnny Cruz each hit a single and drove in two runs.