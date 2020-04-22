When Alyssa Tatum left for her senior year after spending two years at Guam High, she had already started making a name for herself on the local running scene.

She had run cross-country and track and field for Guam High and earned several championships. Individually, she garnered second place at the Asia-Pacific Invitational, an annual two-day event that features more than 20 schools across the region. And, before she left, she put her stamp on the high school track scene, setting records in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter races.

“(It) made me really glad that I was able to leave a positive note in terms of running on Guam before I left,” she said.

Now, the 20-year-old is running for Western Colorado University and steadily making inroads on personal goals while keeping strong ties to her family members who are still living on island.

“My family loves the island, it’s so beautiful and a really unique place to live in,” she said. “I’m sad to be away from my family and from Guam, but they’ve helped me with so much, and I try to communicate with them at least once or twice a week.”

Tatum admits being away from family has forced her to become more independent.

“Accountability has been the major part of adulting that I’ve had to deal with since going to college,” she said, ticking off a list of responsibilities on top of a grueling academic schedule.

The high achiever is pursuing multiple majors including biochemistry, ecology and mathematics. Her dream job would involve research dealing “with different ecosystems across the world and how they function both on a large scale and molecular level.”

But, for now, she gets to run and compete as a Mountaineer. For Tatum, there is no halfway. She has pursued running competitively with the same laser-like focus she puts on academics.

She recently set a personal record, popping a blistering 17:29 in a 5K. Then she set a 21:03 for a PR in the 6K event.

When COVID-19 shut down her season, she had her eye set on dropping her 1,500 – a 4:39 her freshman year at Western Colorado.

She had nothing but praise for her cross-country team, which was seeded 16th in its conference but finished fourth at the end of the season.

“My team is amazing,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard together and the girls are literally a second family to me.”

While COVID-19 has put a slight dent in her plans, Tatum is already working and committing time in the offseason to ensure she reaches her athletic goals.

“I’d like to drop below 17 minutes for the 5K and get an All-American title,” she said. She was five places short of getting an All-American title this past season, but still has two years of eligibility left.

For the long term, Tatum said she hopes to place well at next year’s nationals for track and field in the mile, 1,500 and 3,000 – her go-to events.

“Collegiate running has been really great for me,” she said. “As a freshman, I improved my times significantly from my senior year and this year, I’ve only been getting faster.”

She credits altitude training, saying “running 8,000 feet up definitely has its aerobic benefits.”

For now, the college sophomore is relentlessly dedicating her time to her studies and keeping the balance on a demanding academic workload. In between, she punctuates her studies with bouts of running aimed at setting new records for herself.

Beyond that, Tatum says running is a lifetime choice.

“It’s just been such a huge part of my life,” she said. “I can’t imagine just letting it up after my four years of eligibility are over.”