Team Guam had a phenomenal day in weightlifting at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

All day, the Marianas High School Gymnasium was rocking with the region's top weightlifters competing in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall categories for a shot at three medals per weight class. Several records didn't just fall, but got smashed to smithereens as the athletes pushed beyond their personal bests.

Overall, Team Guam had pulled in 15 medals - three golds, one silver and 11 bronzes – as of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Guam's Nicola Lagatao was spectacular as she pulled three gold medals in the 45kg division, winning the snatch, clean and jerk and the overall to top Monday’s medal haul.

Erika Camacho was phenomenal in the 55kg women’s category. With the athletes from New Caledonia and Solomon Islands dominating, even setting records, Camacho continued to push her limits. She posted a 60 in the snatch, 75 in the clean for a total of 135.

She pushed for 63 in the snatch on her third lift, but came up short. Still, she easily outpaced Fiji and New Caledonia’s second lifters to take home bronze.

In the 61kg division, the last to compete on Monday, Harold Aranda posted a 90 in the snatch and 120 in the clean and jerk for the 210 total to take bronze in all three categories.

He pushed to catch Solomon’s Brown Rahmohaka, who posted a 96 for the silver in the snatch. However, his attempt came up short, but was still solid for the bronze finish.

In the morning match on Wednesday, Guam’s Krysthian Villanueva started off Guam’s run with three medals. He posted a 98 in the snatch for bronze, a 123 for silver in the clean and jerk and wrapped up the bronze medal with a 221 total in the overall category. Kiribati’s Ruben Katoatau was nearly untouchable with a 110 in the snatch, 135 in clean and 245 total. Solomons' Stan Eddie Donga wrapped up silver at 225 for the total.

In the 73kg division, David Bautista was outstanding, pulling six out of six successful lifts, much to the delight of the crowd. He pulled 105 in the snatch for silver. Tuvalu’s Manuila Raobu got gold with a 115. In the clean, Bautista drew huge cheers with his third attempt, a successful lift of 140kg to take home gold in the clean and jerk. Bautista got silver for the overall with 245kg, just missing the gold tally of 253kg.