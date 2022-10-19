The Guam Men’s National Tennis Team lost to No.2-seeded Kuwait in its Davis Cup competition Monday in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Guam is hoping to get promoted out of the Asia/Oceania Group IV to Group III, the Guam Tennis Federation said in a press release. Only the top two teams advance to Group III.

The other teams in Group B, Guam’s group, are: Bahrain, Kuwait, Laos and Singapore.

Guam’s No. 2 singles player, Derek Okuhama lost to Qabazard Essa 6-2, 6-2. Camden Camacho, Guam’s No. 1 seed, fell to Alabdullah Bader 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles competition, Camacho and Danny Llarenas nearly took out Kuwait’s Essa and Bader, but succumbed to the Middle Easterners 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-7 (4).

“Kuwait did not mess around, they played their No. 1 and No. 2 in the doubles, too,” said Guam National Tennis Federation President and Davis Cup team captain Torgun Smith.

Smith applauded his doubles team for putting up a great fight.

Camacho, a former All-Island champion who played for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the late 2010s, is a standout singles and doubles player for the NCAA Division III George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, and was no longer used to intense, 95-degree heat. As the doubles match entered the third set, Camacho began cramping.

In the third set, Guam led 2-1 when the cramps set in. Despite the obvious pain and discomfort, the Guamanians won the next two games. As Guam led 4-1, the Kuwaitis leveled the match at 4-all. The next game, Guam held serve. With Kuwait serving at 4-5, Camacho and Llarenas arrived at match point but lost the game to level the match at 5-all.

Despite the disappointment of losing the match point, Team Guam bounced back.

With a chance to hold serve and go up 6-5, Camacho and Llarenas got off to a sluggish start, losing the first three points — Love-40. But the Kuwaitis couldn't break Camacho’s serve and Guam led 6-5.

“If no cramp, we would have taken the third set,” Smith said.