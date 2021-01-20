After several postponements due to COVID-19, Team Guam basketball players will finally get their shot on a world stage, competing in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification rounds Feb. 17-22 in Pampanga, Philippines.

The pandemic has stifled much of the world sports scene, and tournament bubbles have made it possible for elite competition to continue. The tournament is a history-making event for Team Guam, who will be squaring up against national teams from Hong Kong and regional powerhouses New Zealand and Australia.

While other regions were able to hold qualifying bubbles and complete their rounds, FIBA Asia has been on hold to ensure the chosen venue will prioritize the health and safety of all participants.

"Our hosts in the Philippines are making arrangements for all teams to arrive and go straight to the ‘bubble,'” said Guam head coach EJ Calvo.

Group A and Group C will be hosted in a secure resort being established in Pampanga, Philippines.

With five games in six days, Team Guam has been grinding daily, regardless of locale, to ensure players are ready for the call-up.

“Our players have been working hard with beach workouts, performance training and getting skills work whenever possible for the last several months,” Calvo said, emphasizing the commitment and professionalism of the roster of personnel hoping to make the team.

An expanded roster of 14 now includes young talent to complement the skills and finesse of the island’s veteran athletes. With an eye on history and continually setting new precedents, Team Guam is hoping to advance to The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, set for August, where the top 16 teams in Asia and Oceania will do battle.

"We need to be ready for 5 tough games in 6 days,” Calvo said. “The first 3 games are extremely important for us."

In an earlier interview with The Guam Daily Post, Calvo said there had been plans for early February to get the team to assemble in the Philippines for a team camp and live scrimmages, aimed at working on chemistry and ironing out defensive and offensive schemes prior to entering the bubble.

Playing five games in six days

It will be a rough road for Guam with five games in six days, Calvo said, reiterating that the roster will be taxed with the physical rigor and mental toughness of back-to-back games.

“We will have to make a decision on our final roster by the end of January, and we should include a couple alternates along with top 12 players in the bubble,” Calvo said.

The road starts with the long-awaited matchup against Hong Kong on Feb. 17. From there, Guam will face Australia - ranked No. 3 in the world and No. 1 in Asia - the next day and then Hong Kong again on Feb. 19. After a day’s rest, Guam will get to run it back against New Zealand on Feb. 21. Team Guam last competed against the Tall Blacks in front of a sellout crowd at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. Team Guam will close out the qualifier against the Aussies on Feb. 22.

Training amid the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been without challenges, Calvo said.

“Preparing for competition has been a challenge for us over the last several months,” Calvo said. “We are working to train players the best we can, given the circumstances, as well as prepare the best game plan for each opponent in February. We will soon determine what players are available and ready to compete, as we hope to stamp our final roster by January 25th.”

Adding young talent also fits with the federation’s vision for the future of the sport.

““Although we must play our best in the short term, we are definitely also preparing for the future. We see our roster getting younger in 2021, … as several players decide to retire from international competition, or are unavailable to travel,” he said. “We are working hard to create consistency and continue to qualify for bigger competitions, starting with the FIBA Asia Cup later this year!”

Since their first gold-medal finish in decades, the Guam men have been on a tear, recording 30 wins and two losses in the past six years. Currently ranked No. 84 in the world and No. 15 in Asia, Team Guam advanced to the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers by going undefeated in the Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers in Thailand in late 2018.

Guam will be competing in Group C with basketball powers including Australia (No. 3 in the world, No. 1 in Asia), New Zealand (No. 24 in the world, No. 3 in Asia) and Hong Kong (No. 114/No. 24).

The top two teams in the group automatically advance to The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup scheduled for August. The third-place finisher advances to a preliminary tournament where the top four of six teams advance. The fourth-place finishers are eliminated from the field.