If you want to be the best, you have to train with the best. That's exactly what the Guam Men's National Basketball Team did, completing a High-Performance Training Camp with college and NBA coaches in Los Angeles, California May 7 to 14.

The pandemic hasn't helped - with Team Guam seeing delay after delay for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification Games. It's been more than a year and Guam still has games left on their docket against Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

While the delays have definitely dealt a blow to morale a few times, the Guam men have proven resilient each time, keeping their eye on the bigger prize and making history for the island's basketball scene – something they have done several times already with back-to-back gold medals at Pacific Games and a dominating performance at the FIBA Asia Pre-Qualifiers.

Guam Basketball Confederation president and men's team head coach EJ Calvo said he was pleased with the experience at the world-renowned Sports Academy. The training sessions, under the guidance of Lakers' Assistant Coach Phil Handy and his coaching staff, was a "priceless experience for all of us," Calvo said.

"We averaged three workouts per day, including Performance Training in the weight room, as well as Skill Development, Game Plan and Live Reps," Calvo said. “Our guys were focused and worked extremely hard each day, making the most of the opportunity to get better and build synergy.”

The opportunity to elevate their game was also extended to the Guam coaching staff who worked with high-level coaches and trainers during the camp. Calvo was joined by Assistant Coach Jin Han, Performance Coach Jordan Tingson, and GBC Secretary General Frank Cruz.

Coach Handy, whose basketball accolades run long, worked to expose Guam players and coaches to different defensive drills, techniques and training tactics used at the highest levels of the sport.

Handy's resume includes playing collegiate basketball at the University of Hawaii and professional ball in the NBA and overseas. He eventually became an NBA Assistant Coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers where he won his third NBA Championship last season. Coach Handy was joined by several of his trusted coaches, led by Coach James Clark.

The learning didn't stop there. Team Guam also joined a Division I college workout led by Coach Senque Carey from Long Beach State University.

Carey, a high school teammate of Calvo, where together they won the 1995 California State Championship, played collegiate basketball at the University of Washington and New Mexico State. He has been coaching Division I basketball for more than10 years. He said he looks forward to working with Guam Basketball again in the future, as well as opening doors for more young Guam players interested in playing collegiately.

All of this was in preparation for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup Qualification games in June. Team Guam will be joining a competition bubble to face Hong Kong, potentially gaining a foothold to the FIBA Asia Cup being hosted by Indonesia in August. The FIBA Asia Cup will feature the top 16 national teams in Asia and Oceania.

“The facilities were amazing, and we experienced a high level of professionalism each day,” according to GBC Secretary General Frank Cruz, who attended the camp and manages logistics for Team Guam. The Sports Academy is in Thousand Oaks, California, and was previously known as The Mamba Academy, where the late Kobe Bryant would hold camps for some of the best NBA talent in the off-season.

“Team Guam is thankful for everyone who helped make this Training Camp possible. We are excited to bring back what we have learned and represent our island proudly once again," Cruz added.