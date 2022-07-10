After four straight days of tournament play, finding ways to overcome the elements, and a tricky eighth hole, Team Guam walked away from the 2022 Pacific Mini Games with their heads held high, having earned medals in a team golf event for Guam.

“I was ecstatic coming down the final five holes knowing we were about to make history winning not one, but two, silver medals,” recalled Daryl Poe, team captain for both the men’s and women’s teams. “Which, team Guam golf has never done in a team event.”

In the tournament by team category, Guam’s Kayley Kang, Rose Tarpley, Sarah Therrell and Tyanna Jacot worked together to earn silver for the women.

For the men’s team, Ivan Sablan, Louie Sunga, Markus Nanpei and Redge Camacho proved a formidable squad on the green.

“After Day One, Guam led by five shots which was the first time any men’s team from Guam has been in the lead,” coach Mark Nanpei said. “Even though the ladies team was young, after Day One, I could see that the ladies had a good chance of medaling.”

Players were able to play through the heat and humidity and walked the entire course every day for four days straight, according to Mark Nanpei. They also had to contend with a fair amount of wind, which Poe said was a challenge but not one that was insurmountable. The players made adjustments and they overcame the elements.

Aside from the heat, humidity, and the wind, Team Guam had made an enemy on the course.

“We had a nemesis,” Poe recalled. “Hole No. 8.”

That hole was “by far the toughest hole on the course,” Poe said. “(It) took the toll on many teams.”

The Mini Games technical manual shows that Hole No. 8 yardage for men was 432, and 379 for the women. Par was 4.

In keeping with this year’s Mini Games theme, Team Guam rose to the challenge.

“The last two rounds, we played it 14 over,” Poe said of the nemesis hole.

Young team

When the four days of play were over, New Caledonia had snagged gold in the men’s and women’s team categories.

It wasn’t the outcome Guam had hoped for, but Team Guam’s golfers are young and they are determined.

“This is the youngest team in Guam history of attending the Games,” Mark Nanpei said.

Looking back at the Mini Games, Poe is full of pride. Now that this group has made history once, they’re eager to repeat it.

“I am so proud of both teams and we have so much potential,” Poe said.

For the next Mini Games, the goal is quite simple.

“Our new goal is bringing home the gold,” Poe said.