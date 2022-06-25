Team Guam represents at FINA World Championships

Guam swimmers Benjamin Ko, Mia Lee, Israel Poppe and Keana Santos represented the island in the 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships last week in Budapest, Hungary, the Guam Swimming Federation announced in a press release.

The Guam Swimming Federation is among the 209 federations from across five continents that are members of the Fédération Internationale de Natation.

Team Guam started the competition with Lee in the Women’s 100m butterfly, finishing second in her heat with a time of 1:13.32. Later in the week, in the 100m and 50m freestyle, she earned times of 01:03.67 and 29.58, respectively.

Santos competed in the women’s 400m freestyle, finishing fifth in her heat with a time of 5:28.52, according to the federation. In the 50m and 100m women's freestyle, she hit 32.89 and 1:10.23, respectively. In the 200m and 400m freestyle, she came in at 2:30.08 and 5:28.52, respectively.

Poppe competed in the men's 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle events with times of 27.98, 59.57 and 2:05. He also swam in the 50m and 100m butterfly, touching the wall at 28.49 and 1:02.72, respectively.

Ko swam in the men's 50m and 100m men's freestyle with times of 26.53 seconds and 57.70 seconds, respectively. He also swam the 50m and 100m backstroke with times of 30.10 and 1:02.66, respectively.

The team on June 21 also swam in a mixed 4x100m medley relay, where each team member takes a particular stroke, back, breast, fly, then free. They did it in 4:47.10.

“GSF takes great pride in our athletes and preparing them for competition on the world stage. Despite adversity and many challenges, these athletes represent Guam’s strength, determination and resilience,” Team Guam coach Don San Agustin said at the start of the competition week. “We look forward to the next few days of competition and we’ll be cheering them on along with the rest of our island.”

Ko and Lee made their debuts at the championships.

A Tamuning resident and incoming senior at John F. Kennedy High School, Ko enjoys music and reading novels.

Lee is one of the youngest athletes competing at the 19th FINA World Championships. She is an incoming sophomore at St. John’s School, scholar-athlete, avid reader, and community volunteer.

Israel Poppe and Keana Santos represented Guam at the FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021.

Santos is an incoming sophomore at JFK, who enjoys local and international swim competitions, drawing, surfing and scuba diving.

Also an incoming sophmore, Poppe has been a swimmer since the age of 4. Poppe is also an active member of his church and enjoys off-roading and video games.