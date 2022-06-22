Team Guam represents at FINA World Championships

The Guam Swimming Federation sent a small swimming contingent to the 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships this week in Budapest, Hungary. Benjamin Ko, Mia Lee, Israel Poppe and Keana Santos will represent Guam among FINA’s 209 National Member Federations.

Along with the aquatic disciplines of water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, Team Guam will compete in the following swimming events:

• 100 Butterfly (MLee)

• 100 Backstroke (BKo)

• 200 Freestyle (KSantos)

• 100 Freestyle (BKo)

• 100 Freestyle (MLee)

• 100 Butterfly (IPoppe)

• 400 Freestyle (KSantos)

• 200 Freestyle (IPoppe)

• Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay (TeamGuam)

• Mixed 4x100 Freestyle Relay (TeamGuam)

Additional results can be found on the FINA mobile app or online at www.fina.org

“GSF takes great pride in our athletes and preparing them for competition on the world stage. Despite adversity and many challenges, these athletes represent Guam’s strength, determination, and resilience,” said Team Guam coach Don San Agustin. “We look forward to the next few days of competition and we’ll be cheering them on, along with the rest of our island.”

The Guam Swimming Federation issued a short press release on each of the athletes representing the island at the world championships.

Benjamin Ko and Mia Lee will make their debuts at the 19th FINA World Championships. Ko is a Tamuning resident and John F. Kennedy High School incoming senior. Lee is one of the youngest athletes competing at the 19th FINA World Championships. She is an incoming sophomore at St. John’s School, scholar-athlete, avid reader, and community volunteer.

Israel Poppe and Keana Santos represented Guam at the FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021. Santos is an incoming sophomore at JFK. Also an incoming sophomore, Poppe has been a swimmer since the age of 4.