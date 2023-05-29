On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, team Guam is gearing up for the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games, which will be held May 30 to June 7 in Surf City, El Salvador.

Team Guam is no stranger to competing internationally, but with the tournament serving as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, this time there is more at stake than ever before. Also in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, which devastated Guam, there is a sense of sadness cast over the team, understanding the struggles and hardship families and friends are experiencing.

“Thinking of everyone back home and what our island is going through. It’s hard to be away but, in the meantime, I’m putting all my efforts into this competition and will give it my best shot,” said Cienna Purcell.

Joining Cienna Purcell in El Salvador are Minami Cramer, Every Alexander, Jared Gogue, Derrick Ikehara and Noa Mendiola. The coaches are Cheyne Purcell, Martin Leon Guerrero and Fred Mendiola. Michelle Pier will be managing the team.

Earlier this month, Cramer competed in the 2023 ISA World Longboard Championships. She is excited to return to Surf City. She, like Cienna Purcell, enters the competition with a heavy heart.

“To the people on Guam: Stay strong and we’re thinking about you every day,” she said. “Hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Cramer and Cienna Purcell are Guam’s two entrants in the women’s division of the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games. Alexander, Gogue, Ikehara and Noa Mendiola will be competing in the men’s division.

If any one of Guam’s six-member contingent places higher than any of the surfers from other entrants from Oceania, they will qualify for the Olympics.

“Nothing here is going to be easy, but I would like to say we’re giving ourselves a good chance out in the water next week,” Noa Mendiola said. “This whole week we’ve been able to see surfers of all different skill levels, and a few of the best in the world.”

The two youngest members of the team, Alexander and Cienna Purcell, have been learning the break and preparing for their opening heats.

"The surf is very good, as expected,” Cienna Purcell said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to surf somewhere different and new. It’s also exciting to watch all the pros and high-skill-level surfers.”

With several breaks along the coast, Alexander said the team has been spending most of the time surfing the waves at La Bocana and El Sunzal, two of El Salvador's most popular breaks.

“Both spots feel pretty similar to a beach break, but it can still get pretty big and heavy,” Alexander said. “The waves here are generally pretty soft compared to waves in Guam, but definitely still have power. Both waves are pretty long so you can easily do three to five maneuvers.”

“I’m thankful that I was given the opportunity to be out here and experience a different language, try different food and meet new people,” he said.