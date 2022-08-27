Team Guam sweeps Brunei in Billie Jean King Cup

The Guam Women’s National Tennis Team is playing in the Billie Jean King Cup at Central Stadium Frunze, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Guam National Tennis Federation announced in a press release.

In the final day of of pool play, in Asia/Oceania II Pool A, Team Guam swept Brunei 3-0. In Guam’s opening singles match, Sydney Packbier defeated Ming Rui Chong 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles match, Guam’s Fremont Gibson defeated Jia Hui Tan 6-1, 6-2. In the final rubber, Packbier and Fremont teamed up in doubles to beat Chong and Tan 7-6, 6-0.

In Guam’s first two matches, the islanders lost to Uzbekistan 3-0 and were swept by Sri Lanka. Against Uzbekistan, in three matches, Guam secured six total games. Against Sri Lanka, in three matches, Guam won four games.

Competing for a chance at promotion, Guam, Brunei, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan are joined by Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Today, for a shot at sixth place, Guam will play Turkmenistan.