The Bank of Guam men’s national basketball team went into the first game of their FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers knowing that a win against Thailand would guarantee them a spot in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. The games are taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, not necessarily a close flight for the team, especially considering a large number of players were flying in from the states.

The distance, coupled with the extremely cold weather, means few would be surprised if the team needed some time to be at their very best. And yet, when it was all said and done, the boys handled their business, coming up big down the stretch to get the win against Thailand 75-69, punching their ticket to the 2025 Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Things didn’t get off to the best start for the FIBA stream or team Guam.

The local athletes were down 3-0 early on, but fans trying to view the game were wondering when the stream would actually go live. A few minutes of waiting and things were finally up and running.

Guam, on the other hand, still needed some time to work themselves into the game. When their offense wasn’t clicking, the team's defense stepped up early, creating the turnovers that led to the first two buckets of the game, with Jonathan Galloway finishing with a nice putback slam to put Guam up 4-3. Team Guam continued to lead with good defending while their offense shook off any jet lag. This time it was Daren Hechanova with a nice steal, but he couldn’t finish the tough reverse layup.

Fortunately for Guam, Thailand’s team didn’t seem to have too many big threats – although their point guard, Frederick Lee Jones Lish, looked lively early on, giving team Guam some issues with his quickness and his ball-handling ability. Guam was doing a good job of staying aggressive and it allowed them to get into the bonus at the five-minute mark in the first quarter, giving the guys opportunities to score some easy points.

After Thailand led 14-8, Guam went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the game 15-14 on a big offensive rebound and putback by Galloway who was proving to be too much to handle for the Thais. Jericho Cruz followed with a nice finish to the basket to put Guam up 17-14 before Thailand put an end to the Guam run by hitting a big 3-pointer to tie things up 17-17 to end the first quarter.

Second half comeback

The second quarter saw team Guam start to find their groove, scoring 6 unanswered to lead 23-17 on a Tai Wesley bucket. Earnest Ross Jr., not to be outdone, decided he wanted some action as well, grabbing a nice offensive rebound before finishing big inside to put Guam up 25-20. Thailand was having its own offensive issues, as Guam’s man-to-man defense started to really turn the screws. Just when it looked like Guam was going to start to run away with it, Thailand’s point guard, Lish, decided he was going to throw his team on his back, scoring their last 10 points to tie things up 38-38 at the half. Lish already had 17 points and five rebounds on 7 of 9 shooting going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Guam was led by Galloway who had 13 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) on 4 of 7 shooting and going 5 of 6 at the line. Tyler Lamb chipped in with 9 points for Thailand while Guam had a litany of scorers to lean on, getting 5 points from captain Joe Blas Jr., 6 points from Cruz, 5 points from Ross, and 7 points from the always dependable Wesley.

The third quarter started poorly for Guam as Lamb came out and finished nicely at the hoop over Galloway to take a 40-38 lead. Guam answered quickly after Ross found Galloway with a nice pass for the easy two at the hoop to tie things back up.

At this point, both teams struggled a bit at the offensive end, with Thailand barely outscoring Guam 6-3 over the next five-plus minutes. Aside from a huge pin-block by Wesley after a poor Guam turnover, there wasn’t much for fans to cheer about. Guam didn’t score again until the 2:26 marker when Ross hit a big 3-pointer off of an inbound play to tie things up 46-46. Even through the struggles, team Guam and head coach EJ Calvo looked very composed and confident, markers of an experienced team who have been through a lot together over the years.

After a few tough calls on team Guam late in the third quarter, a more inexperienced team may have imploded and lost the game right there.

This team didn’t.

They continued to work and after trailing 52-46 late in the quarter, Ross finished a huge and-one for the team and converted from the stripe to make it 52-49 with 29 seconds on the clock. After a Thailand missed three, Blas got the ball up the floor quickly to Ross who drove to the hoop before dishing to Galloway for the emphatic dunk, just beating the clock, taking the team into the fourth trailing by one, 52-51.

Best version yet

Good teams know how to finish games and this Guam team might be the best version of team Guam we’ve seen yet. They work hard on both sides of the court and they can lean on a number of players to take over at any point of the game as needed.

If the first three quarters belonged to Galloway and Ross, the fourth quarter belonged to Wesley and Cruz.

Thailand opened the fourth quarter on back-to-back threes by their danger-man Lish to open their lead back up to 7 points. But team Guam stepped up just like they had done all game long and found ways to get back into the game. Wesley and Ross had back-to-back and-one’s but neither could make their free throws, cutting the Thailand lead to three, 58-55.

After some good defense led to a shot-clock violation on Thailand, Wesley hit another big bucket to make the score 58-57. Guam’s size was a problem all night for the Thai team and Galloway picked up a huge offensive rebound and putback to put Guam back up top 59-58. Thailand answered with an offensive rebound and putback of their own to take back the lead in this back-and-forth affair 60-59. Things were clearly going to go down to the wire and yet still, team Guam looked unfazed in their quest to make history for Guam basketball.

Guam suffered back-to-back tough calls with under four minutes to go on an offensive foul and a loose ball foul, yet the boys remained calm and composed. This team clearly knows that they can get buckets just about whenever they need one and in crunch time Wesley was their guy.

Wesley had a huge bucket to go with a great assist to Cruz who hit a big corner three to put Guam up 69-67 with 1:19 to play. After Lish tied the game at the free-throw line, Guam went right back to Wesley in the paint and the big man delivered, putting Guam up 71-69 with just under a minute to play. Guam needed a big defensive stop and got one before Cruz hit another big shot just before the shot clock expired to extend the lead to 4 points.

A technical foul on Thailand for fouling before the inbound pass was made led to two free throws for Cruz who scored both, giving Guam the 75-69 win, guaranteeing their place in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Galloway finished with a huge 22 point, 19 rebound double-double. Wesley had a decent double-double of his own, finishing with 17 points and 12 boards while Ross ended the match with 16 points, five boards, and three assists. Last but definitely not least, of the main contributors, Cruz finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.