Join in “Optimizing the Game: Translating Theory into Practice” • There is no fee to join the webinar. More information about the webinar’s topics and presenters can be found on the Centre for Human Factors and Sociotechnical Systems website: https://hf-sts.com/2020/09/24/systems-thinking-in-football-symposium/ • The webinar will begin 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. All interested to join the Webinar must register in advance for limited slots available via Zoom at https://usc-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_peHCKcEETe-khvJ7pxOSdg

Karl Dodd, head coach for the Guam national team, was invited as one of four expert panelists for a soccer webinar titled “Optimizing the Game: Translating Theory into Practice.”

Organized by Australia’s University of Sunshine Coast Centre for Human Factors and Sociotechnical, Dodd will be part of a regional expert panel that will offer insight on performance and development and soccer’s progress moving forward.

“The topic we are presenting is of enormous importance,” said Dodd, who holds an AFC Pro Diploma, the highest coaching license in the continent. “For too long, we have been using the same thinking and same approaches to football governance, performance, and development. System thinking methods are commonly used to better understand and respond to some of the world’s most complex problems such as child obesity, terrorism, and climate change, among others. We will argue that football represents a complex system and should be viewed, analyzed, and taught as such.”

Dodd will be joined by Professor Paul Salmon, USC Systems Thinking Researcher, Dr. Scott McLean, USC Sports System Researcher, and Kelly Cross, a FIFA Technical Expert and Technical Director (Youth) for Sydney FC. Coaches in Guam also may be familiar with Cross, who visited Guam in 2013 to conduct a FIFA Advanced Coaching Course.

“We will provide theoretical and practical evidence that football and sport in general can benefit from systems thinking at Macro, Meso, and Micro level; for example at the league/club level, the team level, and at the match and individual level,” Dodd said.

The seminar will help all stakeholders at all levels of the sport, he added.

“The panel includes experienced systems thinking academics and coaches who apply systems thinking methods in their work,” Dodd said. “Anybody involved in sport, not just football, will benefit from the webinar. For example, coaches, performance staff, club stakeholders, and academics will each take something from the webinar.”

Like any sport, there are always issues to address, he said, adding the goal is to introduce new ways to approach “old problems.”

“Football is steeped in tradition and looking for root causes and quick fixes to solve problems. We will attempt to show that understanding the ‘system’ and its connections, influences, and emergent properties provides a much richer understanding,” he said. “The webinar will likely challenge the mental models of some attendees; however, being uncomfortable and accepting it is necessary to enact change.”

