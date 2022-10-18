The University of Guam's Lady Triton – Global Learning Super League finished its regular season this past Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House, with three games played, including a Cinderella conquest by Team Micronesian Islands Ballers Basketball Club (MIBBC).

Acdavate defeated Fuetsa By BioSteel, the Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Tritons, and Team MIBBC defeated the BallHers.

Despite trailing the other teams all season long, Team MIBBC rallied on Saturday to come away with the one-point win over the BallHers, 70-69.

According to UOG, the thriller was a close game from the start.

"Team MIBBC played their best game of the season on Saturday as they led after each quarter, 22-18 after the first quarter, 35-31 at halftime and had their biggest lead after the third period with a 60-51 score," UOG stated in a news release.

The BallHers returned in the fourth quarter energized and found enough scoring opportunities to take the lead at one point. However, Team MIBBC refused to end the season without a W, and pushed to the very end.

Tar Takasy, once again, was Team MIBBC's top scorer with 24 points. For the BallHers, Maria Jean Paulino led with 20 points.

Team MIBBC improved to 1-9. BallHers fell to 1-9. Both teams are tied for fifth place to end the regular season.

Acdavate vs. Fuetsa

The first game of the night was the Acdavate-Fuetsa By BioSteel matchup. Acdavate triumphed, 77-62. According to UOG, the game was a "close battle in the first half." Both teams tied in the first quarter with 18 points each, with Acdavate inching ahead at the half, up 39-34.

"Fuetsa stayed in striking range during the third period, just trailing 56-47 entering the final quarter," UOG stated in a news release. However, Acdavate's Cin Villena scored 13 points in the game during the fourth quarter to seal the win at 77-62.

Acdavate's Jia Peters led with 18 points, alongside Riah Arceo who logged 16 points and Villena who ended the game with 15 points.

Angeli Daconnay led Fuetsa with 25 points.

Acdavate ends the regular season 8-2. Fuetsa's record is 5-5.

Lady Bombers vs. Lady Tritons

The Lady Bombers continued to dominate in Super League action, defeating the Lady Tritons 95-44 Saturday. The blowout game ended with six Lady Bombers players contributing double-digit points.

The Lady Tritons trailed 21-7 in the first quarter, which would become a running theme throughout the matchup as the Lady Bombers outscored in the remaining quarters. At halftime, the Lady Bombers were up 43-19 and extended their score to win 95-44.

Krista Cox led the Lady Bombers with 17 points.

For UOG, Cori-Nicole Paulino scored 15 points.

The Lady Bombers finish the regular season undefeated, 10-0. Including their Super League performance from last semester, the team has played 20 games without losing.

As for UOG, they end the regular season with a 5-5 record.

Playoffs

Playoffs for the Super League started this week. The next set of games will take place at the UOG Calvo Field House Wednesday. The championship and third-place games are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.

The semifinal game and championship game will be broadcast live by PBS Guam Channel 12.

According to UOG, all Super League games are livestreamed on the Triton Athletics Facebook page.