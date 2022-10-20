The Fourstarz defeated the University of Guam Tritons men’s basketball team on Tuesday night in the UOG Calvo Field House, 82-73 in the Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League.

Also on Tuesday, in the opening game of the night, Team OG ran their record to 2-1 in the league with a 87-77 victory over the MicroFriends.

In the nightcap, the Tritons played a solid first half and were tied with the Fourstarz at 40-40 after 20 minutes of play behind the 18 points of Logan Hopkins during the first half. During the second half, Hopkins was held to 6 points while Darryl Robles tried to take over the offense for UOG with 13 points. But it was not enough as Fourstarz outscored UOG 42-33 during the second half and lost the game 82-73.

The Fourstarz were led by Dkson Attan with 29 points while Tommy Au added 17. Hopkins led UOG with 24 points and Robles scored 16.

The Tritons fall to 0-2 in the league while the Fourstarz improve to 1-1.

In Tuesday's other game, the MicroFriends took on Team OG. For the second time in two games, the MicroFriends found themselves in a deep hole after the first quarter. Team OG went up 28-13 after the first 10 minutes and while the MicroFriends played much better in the second quarter, they still fell farther behind Team OG to trail 55-36 at halftime.

Team OG put the game away in the third quarter, with a 23-14 period in their favor to lead 78-50 entering the fourth quarter. The MicroFriends tried to gain the advantage in the fourth quarter but the gap was too great to overcome and Team OG won 87-77.

Team OG moves to 2-1 on the season while the MicroFriends are now 0-2. Team OG plays the Fourstarz Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The next game for the Tritons will be against the MVP Stars Thursday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Fourstarz and MicroFriends matchup at 8:15 p.m.

All games are played in the UOG Calvo Field House and games are livestreamed on the Triton Athletics' Facebook page.