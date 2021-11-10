Teamwork lifts Islanders to victory

Behind stellar team play, the John F. Kennedy Islanders cleaned house, dropping the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in straight sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-18) in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Volleyball League Monday at the Dededo campus.

Rolling up into someone else’s court isn’t always easy, said JFK sophomore outside hitter Tommie-Lyn Santos. But, after losing Thursday to the Simon Sanchez Sharks in five sets, it was important the team find its groove early and grab the rebound victory, Santos added.

“We just wanted to win, … we wanted that feeling of winning, especially on a Monday. … Nobody likes Mondays,” she said. After a solid practice Saturday, the vibe was positive, she said, adding that hearing their coaches’ words of encouragement helped the Islanders put the season in perspective and focus on the matches in front of them.

“There’s a lot we need to work on, but we are getting there,” Santos said.

There were a few brief moments in the game where Okkodo closed in, and Santos said it came down to heeding what the coaches had to say, especially when it came to finishing off a set.

“It’s been hard to close sets lately, whether it’s the fifth set or whatever set we leave off on, it’s been hard to close it,” she said. “Our coaches told us to just close the set and, … it was a good feeling to close the set well.”

With another win in their pocket, Santos said the Islanders goal is to keep moving forward and for the team to continue to work toward the same milestone – advancing to the final four.

Santos said communication is a big focus for the team – both defensively and offensively, talking will help them close out sets better if they want to advance out of the regular season.

“And, hitting - we have to work on our timing and swinging down,” she said.

Personally, Santos said, she needs to fix her mindset and the way she approaches her game play.

“When I make a mistake, my mind is just stuck on that mistake and I continue to make mistakes,” she said. “I feel like that’s what kills me and my team.”

A Southern High transfer, Santos said she’s still finding her role on the team.

But, the bond with her teammates is there, and she said they’ve made it easier for her to find her niche.

For now, the sophomore said, she likes her team’s work ethic and, together, the Islanders will go far.

“We work hard. … We deserved that win,” she said.

Game play

After dropping the Bulldogs in the opening set 25-12, the Islanders looked to do the same in the second set, jumping out to a 6-2 lead. The Bulldogs’ Shanley Gabutin capped an Okkodo rally with back-to-back aces to get within one. However, a tip by Jae Almonte into Bulldogs territory turned the tables. The Islanders rode a host of Okkodo miscues to jump out to an 18-12 lead. Okkodo clawed back into the game, sparking several long rallies to catch JFK unaware on several loose balls to make it a 19-18 game.

The two teams battled back, with JFK taking a 22-19 lead off a Franchesca Aguilar tip. With only three points left and JFK fans calling on setter Philicita Rivera to finish it, the sophomore delivered to close out the set 25-19.

Heading into the final stanza, both sides showed some fire with the teams knotting up at 9 apiece, sparking the small but vocal crowd. JFK’s Alessandra Pagdillao ignited a short rally for her team when her hit skated off the top of Okkodo’s middle. Then Rivera sent a Christmas present back into Okkodo territory for a slight edge.

Okkodo regrouped behind its defensive line, forcing JFK to pick up a few errors. However, Santos reeled off three aces, capping a 6-point rally to force an Okkodo timeout.

Coming off the timeout, Santos again powered a huge hit that ricocheted loudly in the quiet gym for the 19-13 lead. Sharm Tauwei and Sienna Cruz provided some offense for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough as Maria Calvo clocked an ace for point, and teammate Kyla Watanabe powered the kill for the game at 25-18.

With both teams not playing this Thursday, the Bulldogs will be looking to redeem themselves with a win against Southern High on Monday evening, while the Islanders look to continue their winning streak at Tiyan.