Expectations for the Guam U20 National Team included applying experience from previous matches and delivering its best performances in international soccer matches, the Guam Football Association said in a press release.

Although exceptions were realistic for Guam's participation in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos, three shutout losses in three days weighed heavily on the players' minds.

In Guam's first two matches, the team lost to Laos 3-0, then suffered a 5-0 loss against Palestine. But on Wednesday, Team Guam suffered its greatest defeat, a 9-0 shakedown from East Asian heavyweights and group favorite Japan.

“The players right now are in the locker room and many of them are crying,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U20 head coach. “They’re crying not only because of the score line, but also because: 1) They truly gave everything they could, and 2) Everything we’ve been trying to improve on from all the previous matches happened today, but it wasn’t enough."

"It hurts them because now they are really beginning to understand more and more about what it takes from them as players and as a team," added Gadia. "They had a great opportunity to play against a World Cup-caliber team. They had a great opportunity to really measure themselves against good opposition."

He said his players are hurting because they have newfound expectations of themselves and of their teammates.

Guam vs. Japan

Japan scored five goals in the first half and tacked on an additional four in the second half, GFA said in the release.

Japan is the top-ranked team in the group, featuring in the FIFA U20 World Cup ten times through Asian qualification and winning the continental tournament once in 2016.

Japan forward Kanta Chiba led his team against Guam with a double hat trick and teammate Jiro Nakamura scored twice. Of the pair's eight goals, two were from penalty kicks. Yoshiki Narahara scored Japan's other goal.

The goal-scoring trio trains with and plays for various J-League teams in Japan. Chiba is currently on loan to J League 2's FC Imabari from J League 1's Shimizu S-Pulse. Nakamura is a winger for J League 1's Gamba Osaka. Narahara is currently a midfielder for J League 1's Sagan Tosu.

“So, in this really tough match schedule with only one rest day in between matches – for Guam it is already their third straight match and for us our second straight match – we already knew this was going to be really tough for both of us,” Koichi Togashi, Japan U20 National Team head coach, said through a translator. “Our tactic was to keep moving the ball as much as possible and, if we lose possession, to regain it as quickly as possible. We think this tactic worked well today."

“As we continue through the qualifier, matches are getting tougher and tougher, so we’re mainly focusing on recovery first and also reducing the risk of injuries," he said. "With these points we are focusing on, we can prepare well for our next matches."