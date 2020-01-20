In Saturday’s first-ever 8v8 Magahaga All-Girls Soccer Tournament, Bumachacha, and Dudus were crowned champions in their respective age divisions.

The tournament, organized by the Guam Football Association Grassroots Department, with support from Japan Football Association, consisted of a series of 30-minute round-robin and bracketed matches at the GFA National Training Center.

Bumachacha, consisting mainly of 14-to-15-year-olds, from Guam’s national program, dominated. In their divisional championship game, the teens pounded Sutera 11-0.

Dudus, loaded with talented 12-to-13-year-olds, defeated Raiders Blue in the Group B divisional finals 14-2.

In cross-divisional play, Dudus, the lone team to keep Bumachacha under eight goals, slipped past upper-division finalists Sutera, 5-4.