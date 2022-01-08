Thursday night’s McDonald's High School Basketball Classic at the Father Duenas Memorial School Jungle featured everything imaginable in a preseason sporting event - a heated exchange of words and finger-pointing between spectators, a coach who had to be restrained by one of his own players after walking onto the floor in protest, and great basketball.

Every so often, as they showcased in first quarter football, the Guam High School Panthers put together teams that are not only competitive, but entertaining. Such was the case against the St. Paul Christian School Warriors boys basketball team, an extravaganza of showmanship, teamwork and a desire to win. But no matter how much talent the Panthers had loaded in their arsenal, the Warriors refused to lose, defeating Guam High 76-69.

With the win, the Warriors advance to the championship game against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders.

The championship game will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jungle.

“We're dangerous and we're all competitive,” said Warriors shooting guard EJ Cruz. “Once that spirit kicks in and we start going at you hard, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

For most of the first half, the Warriors struggled, allowing Cameron Brantley to work his way deep inside the key, draw fouls and convert free throws.

With the Panthers’ Tobias Eckles dominating the offensive glass and taking away the baseline for several short-range buckets, the 6-foot-3 big man caused mismatches, leaving the Warriors trying to figure out how to contain his dominance. With Brantley and Eckles breaking down the defense and working the ball down low, Panthers sharpshooter Treydan Rosario lit up the scoreboard from beyond the arc. With five converted 3-pointers, including back-to-back bombs to open the game, Rosario led all scorers with 25 points. Eckles finished with 17 points and Rosario chipped in with a dozen points, converting seven of eight from the charity stripe.

Heading into the fourth quarter, after working their way back from a double-digit deficit, the Warriors trailed by two points. Where St. Paul shooters Jacob Miranda’s and Josiah Quintanilla’s offensive games had remained strong throughout the first three quarters, Cruz struggled, sometimes failing to hit glass from 40 feet out.

With Quintanilla’s play elevated to a high level, and Miranda’s frenetic pace leading to a severe leg cramp, requiring the senior to be carried off the court and sidelined for the remainder the game, Cruz became the dominant force fans are used to seeing.

After Quintanilla converted three baskets in a row, the third resulting from a turnover at half-court, where he made a steal and drove the lane unassisted, the Warriors led 64-63.

"The whole fourth quarter, I focused on my defense,” Quintanilla said. “I give it 110% on the floor. I gave up my body. I sacrificed my body on the court and I just gave it my all.”

Adding to St. Paul’s surge and shift in momentum, Cruz drained his first basket, a heavily contested 3-pointer that blazed through the net as it fell to the floor. A few plays later, with Miranda still on the court, moments before succumbing to cramps, he threw a no-look, behind-the-back pass to a wide-open Cruz for a corner three.

“To get my rhythm back and come back strong in the fourth, it was just a matter of time,” Cruz said.

Cruz, who entered the fourth quarter scoreless, finished with 12 points. Miranda and Quintanilla each finished with co-team-high 18 points.

Bulldogs beat Sharks

As the tournament wrapped up pool play and is headed into the playoffs, Okkodo had already locked a seat in the consolation game. A win or loss would determine who they would play.

In Thursday’s opening game, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs beat the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 53-45. With the win, the doorway opens for Father Duenas to play in the consolation game, with a shot at third place.

In a game where the Bulldogs pushed the tempo at every turn, KayJay Martin and Michael Varela led the offense. Martin, after a slow start, scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers that left him wanting more.

“When I made that first shot, I just kept wanting to get the ball back and shoot it,” Martin said.

Varela scored 9 of his 11 points in the second frame.

“The second quarter was good, and I was feeling it,” Varela said.