In the weeks and months leading to the coronavirus pandemic, everything was going Joycelyn Tenai’s way. After advancing to her first-ever high school singles championship, she was ready to change gears and help lead the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars’ soccer team to a second straight finals appearance.

Somewhere between the time her tennis shoes and strings cooled and being able to pop on her soccer uniform and cleats, the government of Guam declared a public health emergency that canceled the rest of high school sports.

“I was really excited, and then, it’s not happening,” said Tenai, who turned 18 years old today. “When I first found out, I was - kind of - mad, and then - kind of - sad, at the same time.

“I was frustrated because I was waiting for that season since the year began, but, in time, I started to accept that it was not going to happen.”

Today, Tenai is going to celebrate at home with family. While it isn’t the coming-of-age party she had dreamed of, her parents Torgun Smith and Peggy Paulino, are doing their best to make the occasion a joyful one.

“Torgun’s going to pick up dinner, and a friend of mine is baking a cake,” Paulino said. … “We’re trying to surprise her, a little. … It’s not what we wanted for her, but what can we do?

“Dinner, at home, with the family.”

Joycelyn is resilient and takes everything in stride, Paulino added.

For Tenai, the cancellation of the season was shocking. In years past, she would have already been practicing with the soccer team, but multiple rain delays extended the tennis season further than expected. With her attention focused on tennis, the pandemic snuck in and took her by surprise.

“I hadn’t been to practice, because I was still in tennis,” she said. “I didn’t really get to know what was going on."

After losing a tough tennis championship singles match to rival Kaia Malakooti, a St. John’s School Knights’ sophomore, Tenai was looking forward to bonding with the soccer team.

Tenai, in 2019, as a junior, recalled surpassing expectations and making the island take notice.

“It was pretty unexpected to get to the championship, ‘cause the year before that, we weren’t really that good of a team,” she said. “They saw us as an underdog, but we did it.”

As Tenai became more comfortable on the pitch and earned respect as one of the league’s top defenders, her confidence soared. Throughout the season, timely defensive stops preserved wins, and she bonded with her teammates.

“We got really close,” Tenai said.

While Joycelyn Tenai has matured into a complete athlete, Paulino said it took a lot of work. Before conquering opponents, she had to tackle her fear.

“Her first basketball season, in middle school, when her coach put her out, she was telling everyone on the court, ‘I’m scared. I’m scared,'” Paulino recalled. “It was so funny. … You don’t say that to your opponents.

“She was telling the ref, whoever would listen to her. It was just hysterical.”

When the lockdown began nearly eight weeks ago, unable to practice and without the opportunity to play the sports she loves, Tenai felt out of sorts. Without the presence of friends and competition, she was lost.

“On the first day, I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was doing, because I am not used to staying home and not doing anything.

“I was - kind of - having a hard time trying to accept everything. But, given time, I am starting to have a schedule and have a plan for each day. I’m adjusting to it.”

With most of the public schools struggling to implement online classes, Tenai said, right out of the gate, she has been busy completing her senior year. After quickly brushing her teeth, a short exercise routine, and walking downstairs to make a smoothie, she heads back upstairs to start the day’s lessons and tackle mounds of homework.

“Academy has been loading us up with work, so I’ve been busy with homework,” she said.

As graduation day quickly approaches, in whichever form it takes, Tenai has used the time to choose a college. Unlike her sister, Tori Smith, who attends the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, she plans on going someplace closer to home, somewhere warmer.

Tenai, in the fall, plans on attending the University of Hawaii.

“I don’t do well in the mainland,” said Tenai, who excels at math and science and plans on seeking a career in forensics and criminology. “It’s not my type of environment. ...

“I can’t do cold, yuck. I want to go somewhere where I have family. I have my brother in Hawaii."

'What your father wanted for you'

When Joycelyn Tenai entered her teenage years, her sister left for college, and she wondered if she could do that, too.

“'Do you think I can go to college, someday?'” Paulino remembered Joycelyn asking her. I looked at her and said, ‘Oh my gosh. Yes, sweetie, that’s why you’re here - to get your education, to go to college, and have a good life, and be able to take care of yourself.

“That’s what your father wanted for you.”

In the early 2000s, Joycelyn Tenai moved to Guam with her father, Lency Tenai, who had been the head tennis pro at the Hilton Resort & Spa. Toward the end of the decade, her father became sick, and they returned to the Solomon Islands. Realizing he wasn't going to get better, Lency Tenai asked Smith and Paulino to take care of her daughter.

In 2009, Lency Tenai died.

“In my mind, her father knew that she was somebody special, that she was smart, and that he wanted her to have an education, so she would have a better life,” Paulino said.

Without her father's stability, Joycelyn Tenai struggled.

She was having a hard time in school, moving around a lot, and not attending regularly, Torgun Smith said.

Recognized that Joycelyn could have a better life, her biological mother, Alice, and uncle asked Smith and Paulino to pursue full legal adoption.

In April 2014, after a long legal process, the adoption went through, and Smith and Paulino became the 12-year-old's new parents.

“They’re my rock, in everything,” Joycelyn Tenai said. “They’ve supported me. They’ve helped me with whatever I need help with.”

With the world, seemingly, much more different than it was a few months ago, the coronavirus pandemic shaping people’s perception, Paulino is worried about sending her daughter to college but doesn’t want to rob her of anything else.

“Freshman year is such an experience,” Paulino said. “I don’t want to take that away. “She’s already had enough taken away.”

Still, Paulino worries. Still, she has questions.

“Is everything going to shut down? What if they can’t get back here? What is Christmas comes, and there’s a second wave, and the kids are all stuck?” she asked. “There are too many unknowns.”

Some people go their entire lives without having ever known a father, Joycelyn has been blessed with two.

“He’s (Torgun Smith) been very supportive in pushing me to do my best,” Joycelyn Tenai said. “I think it’s important to have positive people in your life, because, when you’re struggling or going through negativities, it’s good to have them around, to see the positive side of everything.”

With school events like Senior Countdown, prom, and graduation canceled, postponed, or undetermined, Joycelyn Tenai has accepted their fate.

Paulino, outwardly, more upset than her daughter, wants closure.

“Her graduation is supposed to be coming up,” she said. “We haven’t really heard what they’re going to do yet.

“We’re all anxious about that.

“Her graduating was a time for us to say, ‘It’s done. She’s graduated from high school.’ Part of the reason why she’s here, with us, is to fulfill what her father wanted for her. And, we’re not able to celebrate that, now. …

"That’s very sad.”

While she misses defending the Cougars’ side of the pitch and exchanging groundstrokes on a tennis court, the absence of sport has meant much more than competition and camaraderie - it detracts from memories of her father.

“I do think of him when I’m on the court when I’m playing,” she said. …

“The reason why I play tennis is because I feel closer to him.”