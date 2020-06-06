Tennis Academy of Guam to offer free clinics June 13-14

While Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, the loosening of restrictions has allowed some nonessential businesses to open their doors.

At 8 a.m. May 17, amid the public health emergency, tennis became the first sport to start up, allowing the socially distanced-by-design activity to get back in the swing of things, and academy owners to reach out to the community.

The Tennis Academy of Guam, among the island’s most respected sports organizations, is offering free clinics to children and adults June 13-14 at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort tennis courts in Tamuning. The first clinic, on Saturday, from 4 to 5 p.m., and from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., welcomes children ages 8 to 16. On Sunday, with adult classes at the same time as the children’s classes, the time has also been split into two sessions to keep class sizes small and adhere to social distancing mandates.

“In an act of giving back to the community, TAG will be hosting a free tennis clinic,” said Joe Cepeda, TAG tennis director. “TAG is prepared to provide a safe learning environment with several safety procedures.

“All players must come and leave with a face mask on. Temperature checks will be made on arrival, and each player will have a designated rest area. TAG wants to introduce tennis to the community, and we look forward to offering additional free clinics in the immediate future.

“For those who love the game of tennis, TAG has other programs for the youth and adults.”

Class sizes will be limited to 18 students, and rackets will be provided. Students must bring rubber shoes and water, and adhere to TAG’s safety protocols, stated a news release.