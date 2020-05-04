As Guam moves ever-closer to PCOR2, or Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, the Guam National Tennis Federation submitted a draft plan to the government of Guam for reopening the national tennis center.

Torgun Smith, the president of the GNTF, said the plan is awaiting approval, and was submitted to GovGuam on Saturday.

“We’re ready as soon as they say go,” Smith said. “Our aim is to be with the first PCOR2 opening groups.”

In anticipation that GovGuam will ease restrictions, the GNTF plan outlines rules and regulations for safe play.

Stakeholders wishing to play at the Guam National Tennis Center will be greeted by friendly staff, a list of rules, and a no-touch thermal temperature scan.

“All entering the facility will be scanned with a no-contact thermometer,” the GNTF COVID-19 reopening schedule draft states. “If you are showing signs of illness, you will be asked to leave."

Adopting the International Tennis Federation and the United States Tennis Association COVID-19 safe-play guidelines, The GNTF plan contains policies on check-in, masks, social distancing, shared equipment, congregation, restroom procedures, and shaking hands.

“Each player will have their own set of balls,” said Smith, adding, “you only need to touch the ball when you’re serving.”

According to the GNTF plan, players should arrive no later than 10 minutes before their scheduled start time, enter and leave the facility with a face mask in place, and stay 6 feet away from others at all times.

During lessons, no more than six people will be allowed on-court at a single time, only coaches can handle equipment, and it is recommended, for service lessons, students bring their own baskets of balls.

“If people are unwilling to follow the rules, they will not be allowed in the facility,” Smith said.