In a few short months, the Guam National Tennis Center will be nearly doubling its capacity.

Currently, GNTC has six professional grade courts and will be adding another five by the end of summer. Construction is underway and Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun is excited for the new, lighted courts to accommodate more members, guests, increasingly-popular social and competitive leagues and tournaments.

"It's all about getting more people playing,” Smith said. “We like to do events and tournaments and leagues. The popular events make us want to have more events, but then that takes away from the members who want to play.”

With 11 courts in its cache, GNTC will be able to host more events while allowing more space for individual and non-league play.

“We're going to probably switch our model to have more of the league events,” Smith said. “We can still utilize all that court time, but also have courts available for members and guests to reserve.”

Along with being able to keep up with local demand, Smith shared that having an increased number of courts will attract more international players and tournaments.

“If we had the extra courts for the pro circuit, we could do a combo event with men's and ladies at the same time,” said Smith, sharing that the GNTC will be hosting two International Tennis Federation men’s professional tournaments and as many Grade 4 junior event later this month, extending into mid-June.