A day after the Guam National Tennis Federation requested to the Department of Public Health and Social Services to reopen the national tennis center, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced during a news conference the easing of restrictions for tennis and some other non-contact sports..

On Thursday, during a COVID-19 news briefing, Leon Guerrero made the announcement.

Beginning at 12 p.m Friday, Sept. 25, tennis and a few other non-contact sports will be allowed to resume.

“Solitary and non-contact sports and sports facilities such as firing ranges, individual water sport, water sports services, scuba diving, golf, and tennis will be permitted,” Leon Guerrero said. “No organized sporting events are allowed.”

On Wednesday, amid Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the GNTF asked DPHSS to consider the GNTC as a park and let its members play tennis. During PCOR1, exercise has been allowed at park facilities.

"The announcement that we can reopen has come as a big relief," said GNTF President Torgun Smith. "We are happy to see all tennis has been reopened as well as golf, scuba diving, and other Individual sports."

Within an hour of the governor's announcement, reservations were booked solid for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, he added.

"The tennis community is very excited to get back to playing our sport of choice," he said.